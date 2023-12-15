i20 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 10.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission i20 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 10.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sportz 1.2 IVT Dual Tone is 37 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 l Kappa Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 311 Mileage of Sportz 1.2 IVT Dual Tone is 19.65 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less