C3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 13 variants. The price of C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 8.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone is 30 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: PURETECH 82
Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 30 litres
BootSpace: 315 litres
Mileage of Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone is 19.3 kmpl.