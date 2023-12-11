Saved Articles

Citroen C3 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs*
Ahmedabad
C3 Price in Ahmedabad

Citroen C3 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 6.33 Lakhs. The on road price for Citroen C3 top variant goes up to Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol₹ 6.33 Lakhs
Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol₹ 7.33 Lakhs
Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Citroen C3 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹6.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1198 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,70,500
RTO
27,135
Insurance
35,019
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
6,33,154
EMI@13,609/mo
Feel 1.2 Petrol
₹7.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1198 cc
Manual
Feel 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
₹7.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1198 cc
Manual
Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack
₹7.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1198 cc
Manual
Citroen C3 Alternatives

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs
Altroz Price in Ahmedabad
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs
Ignis Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs
Tiago NRG Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
    Citroen C3 News

    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
    The Citroen e-C3 sold in Europe and India share little barring the name. Here's what's different on the models
    India-spec Citroen e-C3 vs Euro-spec e-C3: What’s different on the electric hatchbacks?
    21 Oct 2023
    The 2024 Citroen e-C3 for Europe looks dramatically different from the Indian version and is based on the heavily updated CC21 platform
    Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback for Europe revealed with different design, 320 km range
    19 Oct 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross come as the latest entrant in the Indian SUV space that has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and sales growth.
    Citroen C3 Aircross vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV to choose
    8 Oct 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross gets a single petrol engine and manual transmission, while Hyundai Creta offers both petrol and diesel engines along with variable transmission options.
    Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Which one to choose
    5 Oct 2023
     Citroen C3 News

    Citroen C3 Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    Citroen will launch the C3. its second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV, on July 20. The 2022 C3, which will compete as a B-segment hatchback, comes with a lot of SUV-like characters.
    Citroen C3: First Drive Review
    15 Jun 2022
    The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 will be officially launched on July 20. It will take on Tata Punch SUV among others.
    Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
    8 Jun 2022
    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
