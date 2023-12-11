Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Citroen C3 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 6.33 Lakhs.
The on road price for Citroen C3 top variant goes up to Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
The lowest price model is Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol and the most priced model is Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack.
Citroen C3 dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
Citroen C3 on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Citroen C3 is mainly compared to Tata Altroz which starts at Rs. 5.44 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Maruti Suzuki Ignis which starts at Rs. 4.89 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol ₹ 6.33 Lakhs Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol ₹ 7.33 Lakhs Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone ₹ 7.49 Lakhs Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack ₹ 7.49 Lakhs
