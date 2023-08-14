HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Altroz Cng Vs Maruti Baleno Cng: Which One Offers Better Mileage?

Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Baleno CNG: Which one offers better mileage?

Tata Motors has officially revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the Altroz CNG premium hatchback recently. The Altroz CNG, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, is the first model from Tata Motors to be launched with the carmaker's twin-cylinder technology. The Altroz CNG hatchback was launched in May this year. It comes at a starting price of 7.55 lakh and goes up to 10.55 lakh for the top-end variant.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has revealed the official fuel efficiency figures of Altroz CNG. The hatchback competes with rivals such as Maruti Baleno CNG.
Tata Motors has revealed the official fuel efficiency figures of Altroz CNG. The hatchback competes with rivals such as Maruti Baleno CNG.

Tata Altroz CNG is available in six variants, XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S)and XZ+O(S). Under the hood, the hatchback comes equipped with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is capable of churning out 72.4 bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 103 Nm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only. According to the carmaker, the Altroz CNG returns mileage of 26.20km/kg. The fuel efficiency is certified by the ARAI.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the Tata Altroz CNG offers less compared to its key rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. The Maruti hatchback, launched much earlier, comes with a similar 1.2-litre petrol CNG engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The Baleno CNG comes with a certified range of 30.61 km/kg. It also offers slightly more power of 76.4 bhp over the Altroz CNG.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Cng
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
₹ 7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Tata Altroz iCNG: First Drive Review

Tata Altroz CNG has an edge over its Maruti rival in at least one aspect. The carmaker's twin-cylinder technology offers two small cylinders, instead of a large one, placed under the luggage compartment. It is fitted in such a way that the boot space is on par with that of ICE counterparts. The Altroz CNG also comes with advanced Single ECU, which is a first in the industry, and features a Direct Start in CNG mode.

Tata Altroz CNG is also slightly more affordable than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. The starting price for Altroz at 7.55 lakh is about 80,000 less than Baleno CNG's starting price of 8.35 lakh. However, the price of the top-end Baleno CNG variant costs 9.28 lakh, more than 1.25 lakh affordable compared to the top-spec variant of the Altroz CNG.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 410 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,454 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
HSR Portable High Pressure Foot Activated Air Pump Compressor Air Pump for Car, Bike, Bicycle, Football Pump fits Universal Presta and Schrader
Rs. 497 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.