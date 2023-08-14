Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Baleno CNG: Which one offers better mileage?

Tata Motors has officially revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the Altroz CNG premium hatchback recently. The Altroz CNG, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, is the first model from Tata Motors to be launched with the carmaker's twin-cylinder technology. The Altroz CNG hatchback was launched in May this year. It comes at a starting price of ₹7.55 lakh and goes up to ₹10.55 lakh for the top-end variant.

Tata Altroz CNG is available in six variants, XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S)and XZ+O(S). Under the hood, the hatchback comes equipped with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is capable of churning out 72.4 bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 103 Nm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only. According to the carmaker, the Altroz CNG returns mileage of 26.20km/kg. The fuel efficiency is certified by the ARAI.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the Tata Altroz CNG offers less compared to its key rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. The Maruti hatchback, launched much earlier, comes with a similar 1.2-litre petrol CNG engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The Baleno CNG comes with a certified range of 30.61 km/kg. It also offers slightly more power of 76.4 bhp over the Altroz CNG.

Tata Altroz CNG has an edge over its Maruti rival in at least one aspect. The carmaker's twin-cylinder technology offers two small cylinders, instead of a large one, placed under the luggage compartment. It is fitted in such a way that the boot space is on par with that of ICE counterparts. The Altroz CNG also comes with advanced Single ECU, which is a first in the industry, and features a Direct Start in CNG mode.

Tata Altroz CNG is also slightly more affordable than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. The starting price for Altroz at ₹7.55 lakh is about ₹80,000 less than Baleno CNG's starting price of ₹8.35 lakh. However, the price of the top-end Baleno CNG variant costs ₹9.28 lakh, more than ₹1.25 lakh affordable compared to the top-spec variant of the Altroz CNG.

