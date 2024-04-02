Maruti Swift vs Tata Altroz: Which is The New Hatchback King?

Few competitors in the hatchback market are as recognisable and durable as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Tata Altroz. These two classics combine performance and affordability. They are also extremely stylish and offer a certain oomph when driving. Both daily commuters and auto enthusiasts have long favoured them. But which of these cars can truly lay claim to the title of the new hatchback king in the dynamic world of cars? Read this article to find out.

The Swift and Altroz are seasoned competitors in the battle of the hatchbacks. But which one is the best? Explore this in-depth analysis to find out w

The Design Language

Both the Swift and the Altroz offer distinct design features, signature of their respective brands.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Since its launch, the Swift has drawn attention with its young charm and sporty attitude. It stands out on the road because of its muscular front grille, prominent character creases, and elegant lines. The Swift is currently in its third generation. It has significantly improved in terms of design and size. It is immensely popular and is frequently listed among the best-selling automobiles. A few new components, like an updated grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern and a noticeable chrome strip that runs across the grille, enhance its look even further.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755.0 cc 2755.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹6 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tata Altroz

However, the Altroz adopts a more refined style with its high-end design elements. It has a floating roof design with elegant LED headlamps. The Tata Altroz has an aggressive look, particularly in the front fascia. It has an angular front grille that is perfectly complemented by slim headlights. Because of their design, the headlights and grille cover the front bumper in a layer.

Engine and Performance

The Swift's lively engines and agile handling have made it a popular choice for hatchback drivers seeking a thrilling driving experience. The Maruti Swift offers a sporty driving experience without sacrificing fuel efficiency thanks to its selection of petrol and CNG powertrains. It offers a 1,197cc engine.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel engines of Tata Altroz provide a smooth and tranquil ride in the Altroz. It offers a 1,199cc engine power for the base variant. Long highway trips are best enjoyed in the Altroz because of its excellent ride comfort and stability. The mileage for the different gearbox and engine combinations is listed in the table.

Fuel Type and Transmission Altroz Mileage Swift Mileage Manual + Petrol

19.05 Km/l

23.20 Km/l Manual + CNG 27.00 Km/Kg

30.90 Km/Kg Automatic + Petrol

18.18 Km/l 23.76 Km/l Automatic + CNG NA NA Manual + Diesel 25.11 Km/l NA

Inspecting the Pricing

Both the Swift and the Altroz have competitive pricing and minimal ownership costs when it comes to value for money. The Swift is a well-liked option for consumers on a tight budget because of its extensive service network and high resale value. But for those prepared to spend more for a premium hatchback experience, the Altroz can be a bit more appealing choice due to its superior build quality and a broader list of standard amenities.

For Altroz customers, Tata's warranty coverage and alluring financing options further sweeten the pot, positioning it as a formidable competitor in the hatchback market. On the other hand, Maruti's reputation for manufacturing cost-effective, durable vehicles makes the Swift a good choice.

The table illustrates the price range of the major specs. All prices are on-road prices in Delhi.

Variant Altroz Swift Base Model ₹ 7.22 lakhs ₹ 6.55 lakhs Top Model ₹ 12.53 lakhs. ₹ 9.91 lakhs Automatic ₹ 9.42 lakhs ₹ 8.38 lakhsto ₹ 9.91 lakhs CNG ₹ 8.54 lakhs onwards ₹ 8.78 lakhs onwards

Examining the Features

Both the Swift and the Altroz are nicely furnished with a variety of contemporary amenities and security features.

The Swift has an analogue instrument cluster with a small digital display and a flat-bottom steering wheel. In terms of comfort, the cabin's seating arrangements are ideal. The roomy and supportive front seats are adjustable in height, and top-spec vehicles also come with this option. On the other hand, on a hot day, the absence of rear AC vents may be uncomfortable. Cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, automatic climate control, the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, automatic headlights, a 6-speaker audio system, and a MID display for the instrument cluster are all included in the top-spec versions.

The Altroz has flat-bottom steering with chrome highlights, inside door handles, and AC vents, in addition to a floating infotainment display. The back passengers enjoy air conditioning vents in addition to the doors' 90-degree opening. Both kneeroom and legroom are plenty. The Tata Altroz has a 345-litre boot, which is plenty even for lengthy trips. Facilitate simple access and exit.

Safety Features

The table below highlights the robust safety measures offered by both cars.

Feature Altroz Swift Airbag 2 2 Child Safety Lock Yes Yes Door Alarm Warning Yes Yes Central Locking Yes Yes Electronic Brake Assist No Yes Anit-Lock Breaking System Yes Yes Traction Control No No

Final Word

The Altroz and Swift both provide an appealing balance of features, performance, style, and affordability, making them bothwinners of this race. Although the Swift is more agile and fuel-efficient than the Altroz, the latter shines because of its elegant styling, excellent ride quality, and cutting-edge safety systems. The decision between the two will ultimately come down to personal priorities and tastes. Both the Swift and the Altroz are good competitors in the very competitive hatchback market, depending on your preference for premium amenities or driving dynamics.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.

First Published Date: