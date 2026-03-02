HT Auto
HT Auto
Tata Partners With Hopcharge To Offer Doorstep Ev Charging Solutions In Ncr

Tata partners with Hopcharge to offer doorstep EV charging solutions in NCR

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2026, 14:51 pm
  • Tata introduces subscription-based doorstep EV charging plans in NCR with Hopcharge.

Tata doorstep EV charging
Tata has tied up with Hopcharge to offer on-demand doorstep charging services for EV owners in the NCR region
Tata doorstep EV charging
Tata has tied up with Hopcharge to offer on-demand doorstep charging services for EV owners in the NCR region
Tata has partnered with Hopcharge to introduce on-demand doorstep charging services for electric vehicle owners in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India. The initiative is aimed at customers who do not have access to dedicated parking or the ability to install a home charger.

The service is positioned as a solution for EV owners facing constraints such as a lack of designated parking, delays or denial from resident welfare associations, tenancy-related installation restrictions, frequent relocation, pending load extensions, or slow home charging speeds.

Under the partnership, Hopcharge will deploy mobile fast-charging vans across NCR. Tata EV owners can contact their nearest dealership to avail complimentary doorstep charging offers, subject to terms and conditions.

Three subscription plans are being offered as part of the programme:

The Success 3.3 plan is a 12-month package that includes 48 fast-charging sessions at the customer’s doorstep. It allows unlimited rescheduling, with cancellations permitted as per conditions. Customers can charge the vehicle to 100 per cent state of charge once a month and are entitled to 12 RescueCharge sessions of up to 5 kWh each.

The Success 7.2 plan extends over 24 months and offers 96 fast-charging sessions at the doorstep. Similar to the 12-month plan, it includes unlimited rescheduling and cancellations, the latter subject to conditions. Charging up to 100 per cent state of charge is allowed once a month, along with 24 RescueCharge sessions of up to 5 kWh each.

The Experience plan is a shorter six-month package, providing 24 fast-charging sessions. It also allows unlimited rescheduling and specified cancellations. Customers can opt for a full 100 per cent charge once a month and receive six RescueCharge sessions of up to 5 kWh each.

With this partnership, Tata aims to address charging accessibility challenges for EV buyers in dense urban settings where fixed home charging infrastructure may not be feasible.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2026, 14:51 pm IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicles ev ev charging

