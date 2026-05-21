ARAI tasked by Govt to study impact of E25 fuel on existing vehicles amid global fuel crisis

The Indian government has asked the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to look into the feasibility and effects of E25 fuel, following the nationwide introduction of E20 fuel. The E25 fuel, which is a blend of 25 per cent ethanol and 75 per cent petrol, is the next phase of India’s ethanol blending program to improve energy security.

Following the E20 rollout, India has directed ARAI to test E25 fuel on existing vehicles over 60,000 kilometres to evaluate long-term durability and curb crude oil import dependency.

ARAI’s Durability and Performance Assessment

The ARAI study will look into the effects of E25 fuel on E10- and E20-certified vehicles under real-world operating conditions, as per industry reports. The research framework is set up to assess performance parameters such as fuel economy, engine integrity, material compatibility, emissions output, and long-term operational costs.

The test cars will undergo extensive real-world mileage accumulation trials of 60,000 to 70,000 kilometres to understand the long-term durability impacts. The authorities want to know if conventional vehicles can safely run at higher ethanol concentrations without mechanical degradation, corrosion of components or increased maintenance costs.

Import Substitution Strategy

According to media reports, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at an inter-ministerial meeting stated that increasing the ethanol blend to 21 per cent (E21) is unlikely to pose major technical challenges for existing vehicles. However, regulatory officials stressed that moving straight to an E25 blend is a significant technical increment that alters combustion dynamics, requiring extensive validation trials.

Amid protracted geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have led to successive domestic fuel price hikes over the past few months, the government is fast-tracking its push towards domestic biofuels by intensifying ethanol blending targets to mitigate the economic impact of volatile global crude oil prices, lower greenhouse gas emissions and drastically curb national import dependencies.

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The Biofuel Roadmap

The regulatory framework for higher ethanol integration is already advancing. In late April, a draft notification outlined provisions for E85 and E100 fuels, which are intended for upcoming dedicated flex-fuel vehicles. Furthermore, the government recently notified standards for baseline petrol blends exceeding the current 20 per cent Ethanol blend, specifically categorising E22 (22 per cent Ethanol blend), E25 (25 per cent Ethanol blend), E27 (27 per cent Ethanol blend), and E30 (30 per cent Ethanol blend) variants.

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