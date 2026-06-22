3 Bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Hero Xpulse 200
- Planning to upgrade from the Hero XPulse 200? Here are three bikes I'd honestly buy: Kawasaki KLX 230, KTM 390 Adventure R and KTM 390 Enduro R
The Hero XPulse 200 has been the perfect entry point into adventure motorcycling for thousands of Indian riders. It is lightweight, affordable and incredibly capable once the tarmac ends. But after spending enough time with it, many riders begin looking for something with more power, better touring ability or enhanced off road performance.
If I were upgrading from the XPulse 200 today, these are the three motorcycles I would seriously consider.
For riders who want to stay true to the dual sport philosophy, the Kawasaki KLX 230 would be high on my list. Unlike many adventure motorcycles that lean heavily towards road use, the KLX 230 is designed with off road riding at its core. Its lightweight chassis, long travel suspension and 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup make it well suited for trails and technical terrain.
Powered by a 233cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, it does not chase outright performance figures but instead focuses on tractability and ease of use, much like the XPulse 200. This is a bike where you can improve your skills.
If the goal is to cover long distances while still being able to tackle rough trails, the KTM 390 Adventure R is hard to ignore. Its 398.7cc liquid-cooled engine produces 46 PS and 39 Nm, offering a massive jump in performance over the XPulse 200. Fully adjustable long-stroke suspension, spoke wheels, and electronic rider aids further enhance its appeal. Whether it is a weekend trail ride or a cross-country road trip, the 390 Adventure R feels equipped for almost any challenge.
The KTM 390 Enduro R is for riders who believe the best roads are the ones that do not exist. Sharing its powerful 398.7cc engine with the Adventure R, it adopts a more dirt-focused approach with lower weight, dedicated off-road ergonomics and suspension tuned for demanding terrain. While it sacrifices some long-distance touring practicality, it rewards riders with exceptional capability once the tarmac ends and then there is the exciting performance as well.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week