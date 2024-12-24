Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 4.12 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 4.12 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX65 which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Bangalore, Kawasaki KLX 110RL which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Bangalore and KTM 390 Enduro R starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KLX 230 STD ₹ 4.12 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price