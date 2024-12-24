What is the on-road price of Kawasaki KLX 230 in Delhi? The on-road price of Kawasaki KLX 230 STD in Delhi is Rs. 3.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Delhi? The RTO charges for Kawasaki KLX 230 STD in Delhi amount to Rs. 27,900, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Delhi is Rs. 7,556.