Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 3.73 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 3.73 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX65 which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Delhi, Kawasaki KLX 110RL which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Delhi and KTM 390 Enduro R starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KLX 230 STD ₹ 3.73 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price