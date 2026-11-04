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Dragster 125-300
Images
News
UPCOMING
ITALJET
Dragster 125-300
Exp. Launch on 4 Dec 2026
₹4 Lakhs* Onwards
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
News
Italjet Dragster 125-300 Images
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Dragster 125-300 Images
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Italjet
Dragster 125-300
Specifications and Features
Max Power
23.79 PS
Max Torque
26 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Headlight
LED
Engine
278 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Explore Other Options
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Italjet Dragster 125-300
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