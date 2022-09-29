HT Auto
Dirt Bikes in India

10 Bikes found

    Kawasaki KLX 140

    ₹4.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    144.0 cc 14.0 kmpl
    Kawasaki KX 100

    ₹4.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    99.0 cc 55.0 kmpl
    Kawasaki KX 250

    ₹7.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.0 cc 28.0 kmpl
    Kawasaki KLX 450R

    ₹8.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    449.0 cc 23.0 kmpl
    Suzuki DR-Z50

    ₹2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    49.0 cc 70.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
    Suzuki RM Z450

    ₹8.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    449.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Sep 22

    Yamaha WR155R

    ₹1.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    155.0 cc 40.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Oct 22
    Suzuki RM Z250

    ₹7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.0 cc 30.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
    Kawasaki KX 450F

    ₹7.79 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    449.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Kawasaki KLX 110

    ₹3 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    112.0 cc 20.0 kmpl

