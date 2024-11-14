HT Auto
KTM 450 SX-F Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

KTM 450 SX-F

Launch Date: 14 Nov 2024
10.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
450 SX-F Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 449.0 cc

450 SX-F: 449.9 cc

View all 450 SX-F Specs and Features

KTM 450 SX-F Variants

KTM 450 SX-F price starts at ₹ 10.25 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹10.25 Lakhs*
Engine
449 cc
feature icon
Battery Capacity: 12.8V 2Ah
KTM 450 SX-F Images

KTM 450 SX-F Image 1
KTM 450 SX-F Specifications and Features

Body TypeDirt Bikes
Engine449.9 cc
View all 450 SX-F specs and features

KTM 450 SX-F comparison with its competitors

Model Name
KTM 450 SX-F
KTM 250 SX-FKawasaki KX450Kawasaki KLX 450R
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹10.25 Lakhs
₹9.58 Lakhs
₹8.59 Lakhs
₹8.49 Lakhs
Engine
449.9 cc
249.9 cc
449 cc
449 cc
Mileage
-
-
25 kmpl
23 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual

KTM News

Mahindra Thar Roxx has been tested by Bharat NCAP. It scored 5 stars in the test. The SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection.&nbsp;
Auto recap, Nov 14: Mahindra SUVs safety ratings out, KTM launches big bikes
15 Nov 2024
The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R is a middleweight adventure motorcycle that belts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque
KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India, priced at 15.80 lakh
14 Nov 2024
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
14 Nov 2024
The 1290 Super Adventure S is the road-going version of the Super Adventure R that is available in the global market.
KTM 1290 Adventure S launched in India, priced at 22.74 lakh
14 Nov 2024
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the torquiest naked in its class packing 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque from its 1,350 cc V-Twin motor
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched in India, priced at 22.96 lakh
14 Nov 2024
View all
  News
KTM 450 SX-F FAQs

KTM 450 SX-F comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The KTM 450 SX-F boasts a 449.9 cc engine.
The KTM 450 SX-F offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

