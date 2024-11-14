HT Auto
KTM 890 Adventure R Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

KTM 890 Adventure R

Launch Date: 14 Nov 2024
15.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Variants
Variants

890 Adventure R Key Specs

Engine

View all 890 Adventure R Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About KTM 890 Adventure R

Latest Update

  • KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India, priced at ₹15.80 lakh
  • KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open

    rs logo
    rs logo

    KTM 890 Adventure R Variants

    KTM 890 Adventure R price starts at ₹ 15.8 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹15.8 Lakhs*
    Engine
    889 cc
    feature icon
    Mobile Application
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Clock
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    KTM 890 Adventure R Images

    KTM 890 Adventure R Image 1
    KTM 890 Adventure R Specifications and Features

    Max Power103.25 bhp
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine889 cc
    View all 890 Adventure R specs and features

    KTM 890 Adventure R comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    KTM 890 Adventure R
    		Suzuki HayabusaTriumph Tiger 900Honda CRF1100L Africa TwinDucati Multistrada V2Moto Guzzi V85 TTBMW F900 GS AdventureHarley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250BMW F900 GS
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹15.8 Lakhs
    ₹16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs
    ₹13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
    ₹15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
    ₹16.05 - 18.32 Lakhs
    ₹15.4 Lakhs
    ₹14.75 Lakhs
    ₹16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
    ₹13.75 Lakhs
    Engine
    889 cc
    1340 cc
    888 cc
    1082 cc
    937 cc
    853 cc
    895 cc
    1252 cc
    895 cc
    Mileage
    -
    17 kmpl
    21.2 kmpl
    20.4 kmpl
    16.9 kmpl
    20.4 kmpl
    22 kmpl
    18.3 kmpl
    43.7 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Dual Channel
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    KTM 890 Adventure R News

    The 890 Adventure R is a middle weight adventure motorcycle from KTM. The engine puts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm.&nbsp;
    KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India, priced at 15.80 lakh
    14 Nov 2024
    KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
    KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
    14 Nov 2024
    The KTM 890 Aventure R Rally comes with a special livery,
    2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally unveiled globally
    9 Sept 2023
    The KTM 890 Adventure R is the brand's middleweight ADV offering that takes on the Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati Multistrada V2
    KTM 890 Adventure R showcased at India Bike Week 2022
    3 Dec 2022
    Mahindra Thar Roxx has been tested by Bharat NCAP. It scored 5 stars in the test. The SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection.&nbsp;
    Auto recap, Nov 14: Mahindra SUVs safety ratings out, KTM launches big bikes
    15 Nov 2024
    View all
     KTM 890 Adventure R News
    KTM 890 Adventure R FAQs

    KTM 890 Adventure R comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The KTM 890 Adventure R boasts a 889 cc engine, generating a max power of 103.25 bhp.
    The KTM 890 Adventure R offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 15.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

