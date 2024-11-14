KTM 890 Adventure R Price: KTM 890 Adventure R is priced at Rs. 15.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for KTM 890 Adventure R? The KTM 890 Adventure R is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of KTM 890 Adventure R? KTM 890 Adventure R comes with 889 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of KTM 890 Adventure R? KTM 890 Adventure R rivals are Suzuki Hayabusa, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, Ducati Multistrada V2, Moto Guzzi V85 TT.