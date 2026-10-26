FIA announces Dakar Rally 2027 won't take place in Saudi Arabia

The 2027 edition of the Dakar Rally will no longer take place in Saudi Arabia, marking a change to the event’s location after seven consecutive editions in the Kingdom. The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has confirmed the relocation, with the rally scheduled to run from January 1 to 15, 2027, in a different territory yet to be announced.

Dakar 2027 to proceed at a new location

The decision follows recent developments in the region and was confirmed after the Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) and Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) jointly announced plans to relocate the event. The move is described as an exceptional, one-off decision, taken in coordination with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), with support from the FIA and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

Despite the change in venue, the rally itself will go ahead as planned. A.S.O. will organise the 2027 edition in the new host territory, with further details expected to be announced in the coming days.

The organisers are already communicating directly with competitors, teams and commercial partners to help manage the transition. The new location will determine where participants prepare for and compete in the rally, although no alternative venue has been confirmed so far.

Saudi Arabia to host Dakar in 2028

Saudi Arabia is expected to return as the rally’s host in 2028. That edition will mark the 50th running of the Dakar Rally, making it a significant milestone for the event and its partnership with the Kingdom.

A.S.O. and SMC have begun preparations for the 2028 rally, with both organisations aiming to deliver the landmark edition to established standards. Their plans reflect a continued commitment to maintaining the event’s presence in Saudi Arabia beyond the one-year relocation.

Seven consecutive editions held in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia has hosted the Dakar Rally every year since 2020, staging seven consecutive editions. The routes brought international competitors to different parts of the country, highlighting its varied geographical landscape.

The partnership between the FIA, SMC, A.S.O. and SAMF is set to continue despite the change for 2027. The organisations have reiterated their intention to develop motorsport in Saudi Arabia and maintain the event’s connection with competitors, teams and fans.

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