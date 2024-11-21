KTM 890 Adventure R comes with 889 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 890 Adventure R starts at Rs. 15.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 890 Adventure R sits in the Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
KTM 890 Adventure R price starts at ₹ 15.8 Lakhs .
₹15.8 Lakhs*
889 cc
103 bhp
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price