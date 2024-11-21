HT Auto
KTM 890 Adventure R Front Left View
1/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Front View
2/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Rear Left View
3/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Engine And Drive Chain View
4/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Engine View
5/10
KTM 890 Adventure R Front Mudguard And Suspension View
View all Images
6/10

KTM 890 Adventure R Specifications

KTM 890 Adventure R starting price is Rs. 15,80,000 in India. KTM 890 Adventure R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 889 cc engine. KTM 890 Adventure R mileage is 22.22 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.8 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

KTM 890 Adventure R Specs

KTM 890 Adventure R comes with 889 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 890 Adventure R starts at Rs. 15.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 890 Adventure R ...Read More

KTM 890 Adventure R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
215 kg
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Saddle Height
860 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm
Wheelbase
1509 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
444 km
Max Speed
210 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
103 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90.7 mm
Max Torque
100 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
889 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
68.8 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular Steel Frame
Rear Suspension
WP XPLOR Monoshock with PDS/Compression (high and low speed), rebound, hydraulic preload, 240 mm
Front Suspension
WP XPLOR 48/Compression, rebound, preload, 240 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
5 Inch TFT Instrument Cluster
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

KTM 890 Adventure R Alternatives

KTM 350 EXC-F

KTM 350 EXC-F

12.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
350 EXC-F Specs

KTM 890 Adventure R News

The KTM 890 Adventure R is the priciest adventure motorcycle among these three adventure motorcycles, while the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is the most affordable one.
KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS: Which adventure bike to pick
21 Nov 2024
The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R is a middleweight adventure motorcycle that belts out 103.2 bhp maximum power and 100 Nm of peak torque.
KTM 890 Adventure R in mind? Key facts you must know before buying it
19 Nov 2024
The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R is a middleweight adventure motorcycle that belts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque
KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India, priced at 15.80 lakh
14 Nov 2024
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
14 Nov 2024
The KTM 890 Aventure R Rally comes with a special livery,
2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally unveiled globally
9 Sept 2023
View all
 KTM 890 Adventure R News

KTM 890 Adventure R Variants & Price List

KTM 890 Adventure R price starts at ₹ 15.8 Lakhs .

STD
15.8 Lakhs*
889 cc
103 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  KTM Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Check Latest Offers
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Brixton Crossfire 500 X

Brixton Crossfire 500 X

4.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
VLF Tennis

VLF Tennis

1.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

LML Orion

LML Orion

40,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha NMax 155

Yamaha NMax 155

1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki GSX-8S

Suzuki GSX-8S

10 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details