KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open

It is finally happening, KTM India is finally accepting bookings for their big motorcycles. The brand will be bringing 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R in the Indian market. As of now, we do not know the prices of these motorcycles but they will be on the higher side because KTM will bring them through CBU or Completely Built Unit. The booking amount of the 890 cc motorcycles is ₹50,000. One thing to note is that as of now only KTM Mehkri Circle in Bengaluru is accepting the bookings.

What are the specifications for the KTM 890 Duke R?

The 890 cc engine on the KTM 890 Duke R is developed from the 790 Duke's engine. It is a parallel-twin unit that is liquid-cooled. It is tuned to produce 120 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 99 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed gearbox. KTM also offers an optional quickshifter.

What are the specifications for the KTM 890 Adventure R?

KTM 890 Adventure R also uses the same as the 890 Duke R. However, it has been retuned. It now puts out 103 bhp of max power and peak torque output is rated for 100 Nm. The gearbox is the same 6-speed unit with an optional quickshifter.

KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S to launch soon

KTM is also bringing the 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S to the Indian market. Again these motorcycles will also come through the CBU route so the prices could be higher than the rivals. The booking amount for the 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S should be around ₹1 lakh and as of now, only KTM Mehkri Circle is accepting bookings. So, they would be able to help interested customers about more information.

