KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2024, 16:39 PM
  • KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use an 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
KTM 890 Duke R KTM 890 Adventure R
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
KTM 890 Duke R KTM 890 Adventure R
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.

It is finally happening, KTM India is finally accepting bookings for their big motorcycles. The brand will be bringing 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R in the Indian market. As of now, we do not know the prices of these motorcycles but they will be on the higher side because KTM will bring them through CBU or Completely Built Unit. The booking amount of the 890 cc motorcycles is 50,000. One thing to note is that as of now only KTM Mehkri Circle in Bengaluru is accepting the bookings.

What are the specifications for the KTM 890 Duke R?

The 890 cc engine on the KTM 890 Duke R is developed from the 790 Duke's engine. It is a parallel-twin unit that is liquid-cooled. It is tuned to produce 120 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 99 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed gearbox. KTM also offers an optional quickshifter.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 890 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 890 Adventure
Engine Icon889.0 cc Mileage Icon22.2 kmpl
₹ 11.50 - 12.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 890 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 890 Duke
Engine Icon889.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw F 900 Xr (HT Auto photo)
BMW F 900 XR
Engine Icon895.0 cc Mileage Icon19.1 kmpl
₹ 10.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
Engine Icon888.0 cc Mileage Icon19.0 kmpl
₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw F 750 Gs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS
Engine Icon853.0 cc Mileage Icon24.4 kmpl
₹ 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Engine Icon660 cc Mileage Icon22.22 kmpl
₹ 9.34 Lakhs
Compare

What are the specifications for the KTM 890 Adventure R?

KTM 890 Adventure R also uses the same as the 890 Duke R. However, it has been retuned. It now puts out 103 bhp of max power and peak torque output is rated for 100 Nm. The gearbox is the same 6-speed unit with an optional quickshifter.

(Read more: KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S bookings open)

KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S to launch soon

KTM is also bringing the 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S to the Indian market. Again these motorcycles will also come through the CBU route so the prices could be higher than the rivals. The booking amount for the 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S should be around 1 lakh and as of now, only KTM Mehkri Circle is accepting bookings. So, they would be able to help interested customers about more information.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2024, 16:06 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India 890 Duke R 890 Adventure R

