KTM 890 Adventure R in mind? Key facts you must know before buying it
- KTM 890 Adventure R is the most capable ADV of the brand in the Indian market and shares its components with the 890 Duke R.
KTM India has launched its 890 range recently in the country. The portfolio of the Austrian high-performance motorcycle manufacturer now comprises the 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R, with the latter being the brand's most capable ADV in the Indian market. Launched at ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 890 Adventure R middleweight ADV promises capable touring and off-roading abilities, with inspiration from the company's Dakar machines.
The newly launched KTM 890 Adventure R motorcycle takes on a host of middleweight adventure motorcycles in the country market, which include rivals such as Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati DesertX, Aprilia Tuareg 660, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE etc.
If you are a KTM fan and dreaming of owning this machine, here are some key facts that you must know before buying it.
The KTM 890 Adventure R comes incorporating a similar design approach as its bigger sibling, the KTM 1290 Adventure. However, the new 890 Adventure R comes as notably lightweight, poses a tall stance and has a rugged build. Like its road-focused sibling the KTM 890 Duke R, this adventure motorcycle has a split LED headlight with a pair of boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. The 890 Adventure R also gets a visor, while the motorcycle has a thoroughbred ADV structure. The new KTM 890 Adventure R draws its design inspiration from the Dakar Rally-winning KTM 450 Rally. The design language is familiar and on the same lines as the outgoing KTM 390 Adventure.
The KTM 890 Adventure R gets an LED headlamp and LED DRLs. Besides that, it also comes with a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster showing a wide range of information about the bike and ride. The TFT comes with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and access to other rider aids such as turn-by-turn navigation, ride modes, traction control, ABS modes, quick-shifter, cruise control etc.
The KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India comes equipped with 43 mm WP Apex upside-down front forks and a WP Apex monoshock absorber at the rear. Both the front and rear suspensions come with multi-step adjustability. For braking duty, the adventure motorcycle sports twin front disc brakes and a single rear disc. The motorcycle runs on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear multispoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres. These block pattern tyres suffice the adventure bike’s touring purpose as well as help the rider tackle broken roads easily.
Powering the all-new KTM 890 Adventure R motorcycle is an 889 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 103.2 bhp peak power and 100 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch. While this is the same power mill working onboard the KTM 890 Duke R, the adventure motorcycle’s engine has been tuned to suffice the machine's road and touring purpose.
