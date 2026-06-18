Formula 1 has ‘big interest’ for India return, needs right promoters and collaborators: CEO Stefano Domenicali

Formula 1 is looking for a comeback to India, but for that, it needs the right set of promoters and collaborators, said its CEO Stefano Domenicali. India hosted Formula 1 from 2011 to 2013 before the round was dropped from the motorsport's annual calendar due to taxation and financial reasons. However, Domenicali said that there is a big interest from Formula 1 to return to India. He didn't commit to any timeline, though, for the event's comeback to India.

Speaking about the chance of Formula 1's return to India, Domenicali reportedly said that there is a big interest from F1 to return to India. "There are the right things that we need to do, to find back again the right promoters, the right collaboration, and the right timing, which will not be in the very short term," Domenicali reportedly said, while also adding, "But when we talk about five years in Formula 1, it seems to be very far away, but it's not. There is not yet a fixed date on which we can really say something, but we see the interest that is growing at all levels."

This is the first time in a long time that a key official in Formula 1 has spoken about the Indian market, which, despite not being a part of the motorsport's annual calendar, draws a lot of attention to the motorsports. Speaking further, Domenicali said that it is very important to say that the organisers need to feel the interest from all the stakeholders of India because this is a project that, when F1 returns to the country, has to be big. "It has to be the right one, with the right level of investment and the right level of people, because your market is just phenomenal. I just want to guarantee that we're going to be there for sure one day and in the right condition," Domenicali said.

Interestingly, his comment comes at a time when, of late, the central government has expressed its desire to bring the coveted race back to India, but massive private investment worth millions of dollars is needed to successfully stage the mega event on an annual basis. Recently, the Adani Group acquired the assets of Jaypee Group, including the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, where the three F1 races were held last decade. In fact, earlier this year, Karan Adani spoke about the group's desire to host F1 in India.

According to an F1 statement in December 2025, its fanbase in India stood at 79 million. In less than six months, the number has grown to 98 million. "It is a country of magic, a country of passion, a country of colour, a country of smiles," said Domenicali, while further adding, “India is an incredible market. First of all, because it's huge, but it's young - our fans are getting younger, more diverse, and there is an incredible enthusiasm. India for us will represent even more in the future an important market where we have to go."

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