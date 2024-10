What is the expected price of Emflux Motors Emflux One? The Emflux Motors Emflux One is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 5.5 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Emflux Motors Emflux One? The Emflux Motors Emflux One is expected to launch on 29th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 9.7 kWh segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Emflux Motors Emflux One? The Emflux Motors Emflux One features a 9.7 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 200 km, on a single charge.

Which are the competitors of Emflux Motors Emflux One? The Emflux Motors Emflux One faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.