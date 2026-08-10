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2 Upcoming Emflux Motors Bikes

Emflux Motors Emflux One Left View
UPCOMING

Emflux Motors Emflux One

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹5.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
9.7 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
200 km
Check Details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two Left View
UPCOMING

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs
Expected price
Charging Time
7 Hours
Check Details

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