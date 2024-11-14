HT Auto
search icon
KTM 65 SX Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

KTM 65 SX

Launch Date: 14 Nov 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
5.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Variants
Variants

65 SX Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 112.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

65 SX: 64.9 cc

Segment average

View all 65 SX Specs and Features

view all specs and features
rs logo
rs logo

Car Insurance from

₹2094*?

Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 65 SX.
KTM 65 SX
KTM 50 SX
VS
KTM 65 SX
Select model
KTM 50 SX
Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

KTM 65 SX Alternatives

KTM 50 SX

KTM 50 SX

4.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
65 SXvs50 SX
Kawasaki KLX230RS

Kawasaki KLX230RS

5.21 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
65 SXvsKLX230RS
Kawasaki KX112

Kawasaki KX112

4.88 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
65 SXvsKX112
KTM 65 SX Variants

KTM 65 SX price starts at ₹ 5.47 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹5.47 Lakhs*
Engine
64 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

KTM 65 SX Images

KTM 65 SX Image 1
Vehicle Review Contest

KTM 65 SX Specifications and Features

Body TypeDirt Bikes
Engine64.9 cc
View all 65 SX specs and features

KTM 65 SX comparison with its competitors

Model Name
KTM 65 SX
KTM 50 SXKawasaki KLX230RSKawasaki KX112
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹5.47 Lakhs
₹4.75 Lakhs
₹5.21 Lakhs
₹4.88 Lakhs
Engine
64.9 cc
49.9 cc
233 cc
112 cc
Mileage
-
-
14 kmpl
24.2 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Transmission
Dirt Bikes
Manual
Manual
Manaul

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  KTM Bikes

KTM News

The 890 Adventure R is a middle weight adventure motorcycle from KTM. The engine puts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm.&nbsp;
KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India, priced at 15.80 lakh
14 Nov 2024
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
14 Nov 2024
The 1290 Super Adventure S is the road-going version of the Super Adventure R that is available in the global market.
KTM 1290 Adventure S launched in India, priced at 22.74 lakh
14 Nov 2024
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the torquiest naked in its class packing 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque from its 1,350 cc V-Twin motor
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched in India, priced at 22.96 lakh
14 Nov 2024
The 2024 KTM 1390 Duke is expected to arrive in India tomorrow as the brand's flagship naked offering
KTM 1390 Super Duke R & new big bike range to launch in India tomorrow: Expectations?
13 Nov 2024
View all
  News
Explore Other Options

KTM 65 SX FAQs

KTM 65 SX comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The KTM 65 SX boasts a 64.9 cc engine.
The KTM 65 SX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 5.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2024

KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

22.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 890 Adventure R

KTM 890 Adventure R

15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 50 SX

KTM 50 SX

4.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 85 SX

KTM 85 SX

6.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli 752 S

Benelli 752 S

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Dirt Bikes

UPCOMING
Suzuki RM Z450

Suzuki RM Z450

8.31 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki KLX 110

Kawasaki KLX 110

3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KLX 110 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Yamaha WR155R

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Suzuki RM Z250

Suzuki RM Z250

7.1 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
View all
 Popular Dirt Bikes