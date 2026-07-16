Studds launches Trooper Trail modular helmet in India at 2,125

Studds Accessories has launched the Trooper Trail in India, the latest version of its flagship Trooper modular helmet. Priced from ₹2,125 (MRP), the new helmet introduces a fresh trail-inspired graphic package, six colour options, and a first-ever colour-shift finish for the Trooper range while retaining its established modular design and safety features.

Price, colours and availability

The Trooper Trail is available in Medium, Large and Extra-Large sizes through authorised Studds dealers, exclusive brand outlets and the company's online store. Buyers can choose from six colour combinations: White-Blue/Red, Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue, Grey-Black/Orange, Black-Grey/Red, Grey-Black/Grey and Black-Grey/Fluorescent Yellow. Every colour option is offered in both Gloss and Matt finishes.

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The Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue version is the highlight of the range. It features a colour-shift paint finish that changes between teal and blue depending on lighting conditions and viewing angle, marking a first for the Trooper series.

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Safety and key features

The new helmet retains the Trooper's full-face flip-up modular construction, allowing riders to lift the chin bar when required while maintaining full-face protection during riding.

It uses a high-impact ABS outer shell paired with a regulated-density EPS liner. The Trooper Trail also carries both ISI (BIS) and DOT certification.

Other features include a scratch-resistant visor with a quick-release mechanism, a hypoallergenic replaceable inner liner, removable lower trim for easier maintenance, UV-resistant paint, and a quick-release chin strap with a stainless-steel rust-proof buckle.

Also Read : Studds Trooper Legacy Shield helmet launched at ₹2,425

New design for the Trooper range

The Trail edition becomes the seventh graphic version of the Trooper lineup. It adopts angular graphics and layered diagonal lines that extend across the shell, giving the helmet a more adventure-focused appearance compared to previous editions.

The updated styling targets riders looking for a modular helmet with a more distinctive visual identity while retaining the practicality of the existing Trooper platform.

Commenting on the launch of the Studds Trooper Trail, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director at Studds Accessories Ltd., said, “Trooper has remained one of our strongest offerings in the modular helmet category. With the introduction of the Trail decor, we are expanding the family further with a design that reflects the spirit of exploration and everyday riding alike. Riders today seek products that combine safety, functionality and distinctive styling. Trooper Trail has been developed to deliver exactly that while continuing the trusted performance of the Trooper series."

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