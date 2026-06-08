Studds Trooper Legacy Shield helmet launched at 2,425

Studds Accessories Ltd. has launched the new Trooper Legacy Shield helmet in India, priced at ₹2,425. The new helmet has taken design inspiration from the Superman comics and movies. The new helmet is available in five distinctive colour options: Black & White, Black & Grey, Black & Red, Black & Teal Metallic Foil and Black & Red Metallic Foil. It is available through offline retail outlets, Studds exclusive stores, and the brand’s official website.

The Tropper is one of the bestselling helmets of Studds, claims the company. The new model has been introduced at the new decal edition of the Trooper. It has been developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) as part of the DC Superheroes-inspired range. The helmet features the iconic Superman ‘S’ shield in large-format graphic, ‘Superman’ wordmark on the crown and Greatest Defender' inscription on the chin bar.

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The full-face flip-up helmet comes with a high-impact ABS outer shell with a regulated density EPS liner. Complying with the ISI (BIS) and DOT safety standards, the helmet gets a quick-release visor with scratch-resistant coating, quick-release chin strap, stainless steel buckle, hypoallergenic replaceable liner with removable lower trim.

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Commenting on the launch of the Studds Trooper Superman Legacy Shield helmet, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director of Studds Accessories Ltd., said that the Trooper Legacy Shield helmet marks a new chapter in interpreting the Superman identity on a helmet. "The ‘Greatest Defender’ identity aligns naturally with what a helmet represents, reflecting its core purpose of protection on every ride. The Trooper has built a strong following in the modular segment in India, and this design brings a graphic language to it that riders can genuinely connect with. We expect it to resonate strongly with riders who want their safety gear to make a statement," Khurana further added.

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