Segment Average: 84.9 cc
85 SX: 84.9 cc
Car Insurance from
₹2094*?
Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
KTM 85 SX price starts at ₹ 6.69 Lakhs .
|Body Type
|Dirt Bikes
|Engine
|84.9 cc
|Model Name
KTM 85 SX
|KTM 65 SX
|Kawasaki KX 250
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹6.69 Lakhs
₹5.47 Lakhs
₹7.43 Lakhs
|Engine
84.9 cc
64.9 cc
249 cc
|Mileage
-
-
28 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|Transmission
Manual
Dirt Bikes
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price