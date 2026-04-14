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5 bikes I would choose if my budget was strictly under 2 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2026, 14:28 pm
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  • Looking for the best bikes under 2 lakh? Here are five options that balance performance, features, and usability across different riding styles.

2025 Yamaha MT-15
From sporty nakeds to adventure-ready machines, these five motorcycles under ₹2 lakh offer strong value for money and everyday practicality.
2025 Yamaha MT-15
From sporty nakeds to adventure-ready machines, these five motorcycles under ₹2 lakh offer strong value for money and everyday practicality.

Setting a strict budget of 2 lakh does not necessarily limit your options in the Indian motorcycle market. In fact, this price bracket offers a wide spectrum of motorcycles ranging from sporty streetfighters to dual-purpose adventure machines, offering punchy performance, solid features, and real-world usability. For buyers looking to maximise value without stretching their budget, here are five motorcycles that stand out as well-rounded choices under 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

1

TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin
Engine
225.9 cc
Mileage
42.95 kmpl
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TVS Ronin is a neo-retro roadster that brings classic styling alongside modern tech and agile handling for city rides or weekend trips. Powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder engine, it produces 20.1 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The double-cradle frame is supported by 41 mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock. The motorcycle comes riding on 17-inch alloys with a 300 mm front disc and dual-channel ABS. Features include a fully digital cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable levers, and multiple ride modes. The TVS Ronin starts at 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

2

Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R
Engine
249.03 cc
Mileage
37 kmpl
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The Hero Xtreme 250R is an aggressive quarter-litre streetfighter with sharp looks and track-ready dynamics at a steal. Its liquid-cooled 249 cc single-cylinder engine belts out 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This is housed within a steel trellis frame with 43 mm USD forks upfront and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with single petal-type disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Standout features include an LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting. It starts at 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

3

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Engine
197.75 cc
Mileage
37 kmpl
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The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V delivers sharp handling and race-bred thrills for enthusiasts on a budget. The 197.75 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine pushes 20.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm, paired with a 5-speed unit featuring a wet multi-plate slipper clutch. Its double-cradle frame is held up by adjustable telescopic forks or USD units in the top-spec and a rear monoshock. It rolls on 17-inch alloys fitted with a 270 mm front disc and 240 mm rear with single-channel or dual-channel ABS options. Tech highlights: Glide Through Technology, SmartXonnect Bluetooth, three ride modes, and a digital-analogue console. Priced from 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

4

Hero Xpulse 210

Hero XPulse 210
Engine
210 cc
Mileage
40 kmpl
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For adventure seekers craving go-anywhere ability, the Hero Xpulse 210 upgrades the rally-ready formula with more power and off-road prowess. The liquid-cooled 210 cc engine churns 24.6 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.7 Nm at 6,750 rpm, linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The semi double-cradle frame is suspended by 41 mm telescopic front forks with 210 mm travel and an adjustable rear monoshock, fitted to 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. It packs a fully digital cluster, three ABS modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and switchable ABS. The Xpulse 210 starts at 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

5

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
Engine
155 cc
Mileage
56.87 kmpl
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Rounding out the list, the Yamaha MT-15 V2 is a popular naked bike with good ergonomics, a tried-and-tested powertrain, and premium build quality. Its liquid-cooled 155 cc single-cylinder engine delivers 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm through a 6-speed gearbox. The Deltabox frame is held up by USD forks in the front and a linked rear monoshock, and the bike rides on 17-inch alloys fitted with a 282 mm front disc and 220 mm rear plus dual-channel ABS. Key features: traction control, Y-Connect app, TFT display, and LED lights. The MT-15 V2 begins at 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 14 Apr 2026, 14:28 pm IST
TAGS: motorcycles streetbikes adventure bikes advs tvs ronin hero xtreme 250r apache rtr 200 4v yamaha mt 15 xpulse 210

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