Kawasaki KLX 230 On Road Price in Kolkata

Kawasaki KLX 230 Front Left View
Kawasaki KLX 230 Front View
Kawasaki KLX 230 Left View
Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear Left View
Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear Right View
Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear View
3.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
KLX 230 Price in Kolkata

Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 3.79 Lakhs.

Kawasaki KLX 230 STD₹ 3.79 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki KLX 230 Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

STD

₹3.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
233 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,30,000
RTO
34,500
Insurance
14,748
On-Road Price in Kolkata
3,79,248
EMI@8,152/mo
Close

Kawasaki KLX 230 News

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is powered by a 233 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 18.1 bhp and 18.3 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Kawasaki KLX 230 Dual Sport motorcycle launched, priced at 3.30 lakh
24 Dec 2024
Kawasaki KLX 230 is a good 20 kg lighter than the Hero XPulse 200 4V.
Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Spec comparison
25 Oct 2024
The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 is locally assembled in India and will be launched in December with deliveries to begin early next year
Locally built Kawasaki KLX 230 unveiled for India, launch in December
18 Oct 2024
The Ducati SuperSport 950 starts at an ex-showroom price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.05 lakh and is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta V-twin.
These are five of the best litre-class bikes that you can buy for under 20 lakh
4 Jan 2025
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production form. This is the largest Indian automaker's first all-electric vehicle, and it was unveiled as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.&nbsp;
Auto recap, Jan 3: Maruti e Vitara to be sold via Nexa, Kawasaki and Honda announces offers
4 Jan 2025
Kawasaki KLX 230 FAQs

The on-road price of Kawasaki KLX 230 STD in Kolkata is Rs. 3.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Kawasaki KLX 230 STD in Kolkata amount to Rs. 34,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Kolkata is Rs. 7,690.
The insurance charges for Kawasaki KLX 230 STD in Kolkata are Rs. 14,748, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

