Kawasaki KLX230 S launched in India at 2.19 lakh with lower 830 mm seat height

Kawasaki India has introduced the MY27 KLX230 S, a more accessible version of its road-legal dual-sport motorcycle. Priced at ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, the KLX230 S has been developed with a lower seat height and revised ergonomics to make off-road riding more approachable for a wider range of riders.

The biggest highlight of the new model is its 830 mm seat height, which is 50 mm lower than the standard KLX230. The reduced saddle height should make it easier for shorter riders and beginners to get both feet closer to the ground, boosting confidence during slow-speed riding and while tackling trails.

Same 233 cc engine with 6-speed gearbox

Powering the Kawasaki KLX230 S is the same 233 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 19 PS at 7,800 rpm and 19 Nm of peak torque at 6,400 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and is tuned to offer strong low and mid-range performance for both city riding and off-road use.

The motorcycle weighs 139 kg (curb), while the 7.5-litre fuel tank should offer a decent riding range for weekend trail rides and daily commutes.

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Cycle parts and features

The KLX230 S retains its dual-sport credentials with a telescopic front fork and Kawasaki's Uni-Trak rear monoshock suspension. Braking duties are handled by a 290 mm front disc with a dual-piston caliper and a 230 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. Kawasaki also offers switchable ABS, allowing riders to disable the system when riding off-road.

Like the standard model, the motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Other features include LED lighting, a digital instrument console and lightweight handling aimed at both novice and experienced riders.

Colours and availability

The MY27 Kawasaki KLX230 S is available in two colour options: Lime Green and Battle Grey. Bookings for the motorcycle are now open across Kawasaki dealerships in India.

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