|Engine
|233 cc
The KLX 230 STD 2027, is listed at ₹2.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the KLX 230 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The KLX 230 STD 2027 is available in 4 colour options: Lime Green 2025, Battle Gray 2025, Lime Green 2026, Battle Gray And Bright White And Ebony 2026.
The KLX 230 STD 2027 is powered by a 233 cc engine.
In the KLX 230's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero XPulse 210 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Ultraviolette Shockwave priced ₹1.75 Lakhs.
The KLX 230 STD 2027 has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps and Hazard Light Switch.