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KLX 230PriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki KLX 230 Front Left View
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Kawasaki KLX 230 Front View
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Kawasaki KLX 230 Left View
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Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear Left View
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Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear Right View
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Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear View
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Kawasaki KLX 230 STD 2027

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki KLX 230 Key Specs
Engine233 cc
View all KLX 230 specs and features

KLX 230 STD 2027

KLX 230 STD 2027 Prices

The KLX 230 STD 2027, is listed at ₹2.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

KLX 230 STD 2027 Mileage

All variants of the KLX 230 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

KLX 230 STD 2027 Colours

The KLX 230 STD 2027 is available in 4 colour options: Lime Green 2025, Battle Gray 2025, Lime Green 2026, Battle Gray And Bright White And Ebony 2026.

KLX 230 STD 2027 Engine and Transmission

The KLX 230 STD 2027 is powered by a 233 cc engine.

KLX 230 STD 2027 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the KLX 230's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero XPulse 210 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Ultraviolette Shockwave priced ₹1.75 Lakhs.

KLX 230 STD 2027 Specs & Features

The KLX 230 STD 2027 has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps and Hazard Light Switch.

Kawasaki KLX 230 STD 2027 Price

KLX 230 STD 2027

₹2.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,19,000
RTO
19,020
Insurance
12,517
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,50,537
EMI@5,385/mo
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Kawasaki KLX 230 STD 2027 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.5 litres
Ground Clearance
255 mm
Length
2110 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
880 mm
Width
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 piston caliper
Wheel Size
Front - 21 inch, Rear - 18 inch
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm
Tyre Size
Front - 2.75 - 21 45P, Rear - 4.10 - 18 59P
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Rear Caliper
1 piston caliper
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
270 km

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.37 bhp @ 7800 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 6200 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
233 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
67 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular, Semi-Double Cradle
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
37 mmm Uni-Trak

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED Dual

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
LCD
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Kawasaki KLX 230 STD 2027 EMI
EMI4,847 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,25,483
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,25,483
Interest Amount
65,308
Payable Amount
2,90,791

Kawasaki KLX 230 other Variants

KLX 230 STD 2026

₹2.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,000
RTO
17,150
Insurance
12,650
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,13,800
EMI@4,595/mo
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Close

KLX 230 STD

₹3.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,370
Insurance
15,630
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,41,000
EMI@7,329/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kawasaki KLX 230 Alternatives

Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210

1.62 - 1.71 Lakhs
KLX 230vsXPulse 210
Ultraviolette Shockwave

Ultraviolette Shockwave

1.75 Lakhs
KLX 230vsShockwave

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