Images
1/6
UPCOMING

TRIUMPH Trident 660

Exp. Launch on 15 Dec 2026
₹8.99 Lakhs* Onwards
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News

Triumph Trident 660: Price, Specifications, Features, and Performance in 2026

The middleweight sports naked motorcycle segment has witnessed immense competition, but the Triumph Trident 660 remains a standout choice for enthusiasts in 2026. Seamlessly combining retro-modern roadster styling with the thrilling dynamics of a triple-cylinder engine, this motorcycle provides an approachable yet deeply engaging riding experience. Whether navigating tight urban environments or carving open weekend roads, the Trident 660 delivers premium British engineering at a highly competitive price point.

Triumph Trident 660 Price in India

The Triumph Trident 660 is available in India in a streamlined, fully-equipped standard variant. The ex-showroom price for the Triumph Trident 660 starts at 8,99,000.

Depending on the city, estimated on-road prices vary due to local RTO charges and insurance costs:

  • New Delhi: On-road price is approximately 10.03 Lakh.
  • Mumbai: On-road price is approximately 10.39 Lakh.
  • Bangalore: On-road price is approximately 10.43 Lakh.
  • Pune: On-road price is approximately 10.39 Lakh.
  • Hyderabad: On-road price is approximately 10.39 Lakh.
  • Chennai: On-road price is approximately 10.39 Lakh.

The bike comes with a selection of premium color options, including classic Jet Black and striking dual-tone combinations like Cosmic Yellow/Sapphire Black, Diablo Red/Sapphire Black, and Cobalt Blue/Sapphire Black.

Engine, Performance, and Gearbox

At the heart of the Trident 660 is its iconic liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine. This distinctive triple-cylinder setup bridges the gap between low-end twin-cylinder torque and high-revving four-cylinder top-end power.

  • Displacement: 660 cc
  • Maximum Power: 81 PS (80 bhp) @ 10,250 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 64 Nm @ 6,250 rpm
  • Top Speed: 212 kmph
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox with a wet, multi-plate slip and assist clutch

A major highlight for the 2026 model line is the standardization of the Triumph Shift Assist bidirectional quickshifter, enabling seamless, clutch-less up and down gear shifts for a sportier and more intuitive ride.

Advanced Technology and Rider Aids

Triumph has equipped the motorcycle with class-leading electronics and rider-focused tech as standard, ensuring a safe and controlled ride across varying road conditions.

  • Riding Modes: Three distinct riding modes are available—Sport, Road, and Rain. The Sport mode sharpens throttle response for aggressive performance, Road provides smooth everyday refinement, and Rain softens power delivery to maximize safety in wet conditions.
  • Optimised Cornering ABS & Traction Control: This intelligent safety net continuously monitors lean angles to adjust braking force and power delivery, maintaining optimal grip.
  • Cruise Control: Enhances long-distance touring comfort by allowing riders to maintain consistent highway speeds effortlessly.
  • My Triumph Connectivity System: The multi-functional TFT display includes integrated Bluetooth connectivity as standard. This grants riders access to turn-by-turn navigation, phone call management, music playback, and GoPro control.

Chassis, Suspension, and Braking System

The motorcycle is built around a lightweight tubular steel perimeter frame paired with a twin-sided, fabricated steel swingarm. This geometry underpins its legendary neutral and agile handling.

  • Front Suspension: Premium Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks offering 120 mm of wheel travel for superb feedback and front-end control.
  • Rear Suspension: Showa monoshock Rear Suspension Unit (RSU) with preload adjustment and 130 mm of wheel travel.
  • Front Brakes: Twin 310 mm floating discs clamped by Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers with Optimised Cornering ABS.
  • Rear Brakes: Single 255 mm disc with a Nissin single-piston caliper.
  • Wheels and Tyres: 17-inch cast aluminum alloy 5-spoke wheels wrapped in high-grip tubeless tires—120/70R17 front and 180/55R17 rear.

Dimensions, Capacities, and Mileage

Designed with user accessibility in mind, the compact footprint of the Trident 660 makes it exceptionally manageable.

  • Kerb Weight: 190 kg
  • Seat Height: 805 mm (highly manageable for a wide range of riders)
  • Ground Clearance: 150 mm
  • Wheelbase: 1407 mm
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 14 liters
  • Overall Mileage: The certified mileage stands at approximately 15 to 20 kmpl depending on individual riding styles and traffic conditions.

Pros and Cons of the Triumph Trident 660

Key Advantages

  • Smooth, linear power delivery from the premium triple-cylinder engine.
  • Extremely comfortable upright riding ergonomics suitable for both short commutes and extended highway journeys.
  • Exhaustive electronic suite including standard quickshifter, cruise control, and cornering ABS.
  • Agile and reassuring handling characteristics that build rider confidence.

Things to Consider

  • The stock rear suspension setup leans toward the stiffer side over broken roads.
  • Minor vibrations can be felt through the handlebars and pegs past 7,500 rpm.
  • Premium build comes with higher long-term maintenance costs compared to parallel-twin entry-level competitors.

Final Verdict

The Triumph Trident 660 remains a benchmark for premium middleweight roadsters in 2026. By bundling previously optional accessories like the quickshifter, Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control directly into the standard package, Triumph provides incredible value. It is an ideal machine for riders transitioning to the big-bike category as well as veterans searching for a versatile, characterful, and thrilling daily companion.

HT Auto Awards

Triumph Trident 660 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Trident 660.
Triumph Trident 660
Honda CB650R
VS
Triumph Trident 660Select model
Honda CB650RSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Model Name View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Triumph Trident 660 Images

Triumph Trident 660 Image 1
Triumph Trident 660 Image 2
Triumph Trident 660 Image 3
Triumph Trident 660 Image 4
Triumph Trident 660 Image 5
Triumph Trident 660 Image 6

Triumph Trident 660 Alternatives

Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 - 10.49 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-07

7.5 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

9.42 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.77 - 7.91 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R

9.89 Lakhs Onwards
View similar Bikes

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikes

view all specs and features

Triumph Related News

Triumph Bonneville T40 uses a 350 cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine with a revised cylinder head.
Triumph Bonneville T40 and Bonneville T4 bookings open
8 Oct 2026
Triumph will launch three new motorcycles in the coming months.
New Triumph Tiger 1200, Street Triple 798 and Tiger 900 unveiled
7 Oct 2026
The Bonneville T4 will be offered in 3 colour options.
Triumph Bonneville T4 launched in India at 2.54 lakh
7 Oct 2026
Triumph Bonneville T40 uses a 350 cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine with a revised cylinder head.
Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black launched at 2.80 lakh
6 Oct 2026
The key competitors of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z are affordable 300 cc to 400 cc naked streetfighters and roadsters like the Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, and KTM 390 Duke.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
4 Oct 2026
View all
  News

Triumph Trident 660 Specifications and Features

Max Power13.81 bhp
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque68 Nm
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Fuel TypePetrol

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.75 - 30.85 Lakhs
Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

₹44.3 Lakhs
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

₹10.3 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes
HomeNew BikesTriumph BikesTriumph Trident 660

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes