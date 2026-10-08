Triumph Trident 660 Key Specs
- Power13.81 bhp
- Max Torque68 Nm
Triumph Trident 660: Price, Specifications, Features, and Performance in 2026
The middleweight sports naked motorcycle segment has witnessed immense competition, but the Triumph Trident 660 remains a standout choice for enthusiasts in 2026. Seamlessly combining retro-modern roadster styling with the thrilling dynamics of a triple-cylinder engine, this motorcycle provides an approachable yet deeply engaging riding experience. Whether navigating tight urban environments or carving open weekend roads, the Trident 660 delivers premium British engineering at a highly competitive price point.
The Triumph Trident 660 is available in India in a streamlined, fully-equipped standard variant. The ex-showroom price for the Triumph Trident 660 starts at ₹ 8,99,000.
Depending on the city, estimated on-road prices vary due to local RTO charges and insurance costs:
The bike comes with a selection of premium color options, including classic Jet Black and striking dual-tone combinations like Cosmic Yellow/Sapphire Black, Diablo Red/Sapphire Black, and Cobalt Blue/Sapphire Black.
At the heart of the Trident 660 is its iconic liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine. This distinctive triple-cylinder setup bridges the gap between low-end twin-cylinder torque and high-revving four-cylinder top-end power.
A major highlight for the 2026 model line is the standardization of the Triumph Shift Assist bidirectional quickshifter, enabling seamless, clutch-less up and down gear shifts for a sportier and more intuitive ride.
Triumph has equipped the motorcycle with class-leading electronics and rider-focused tech as standard, ensuring a safe and controlled ride across varying road conditions.
The motorcycle is built around a lightweight tubular steel perimeter frame paired with a twin-sided, fabricated steel swingarm. This geometry underpins its legendary neutral and agile handling.
Designed with user accessibility in mind, the compact footprint of the Trident 660 makes it exceptionally manageable.
The Triumph Trident 660 remains a benchmark for premium middleweight roadsters in 2026. By bundling previously optional accessories like the quickshifter, Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control directly into the standard package, Triumph provides incredible value. It is an ideal machine for riders transitioning to the big-bike category as well as veterans searching for a versatile, characterful, and thrilling daily companion.
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|Max Power
|13.81 bhp
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|68 Nm
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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