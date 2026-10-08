Triumph Trident 660: Price, Specifications, Features, and Performance in 2026

The middleweight sports naked motorcycle segment has witnessed immense competition, but the Triumph Trident 660 remains a standout choice for enthusiasts in 2026. Seamlessly combining retro-modern roadster styling with the thrilling dynamics of a triple-cylinder engine, this motorcycle provides an approachable yet deeply engaging riding experience. Whether navigating tight urban environments or carving open weekend roads, the Trident 660 delivers premium British engineering at a highly competitive price point.

Triumph Trident 660 Price in India

The Triumph Trident 660 is available in India in a streamlined, fully-equipped standard variant. The ex-showroom price for the Triumph Trident 660 starts at ₹ 8,99,000.

Depending on the city, estimated on-road prices vary due to local RTO charges and insurance costs:

New Delhi: On-road price is approximately ₹ 10.03 Lakh.

On-road price is approximately 10.03 Lakh. Mumbai: On-road price is approximately ₹ 10.39 Lakh.

On-road price is approximately 10.39 Lakh. Bangalore: On-road price is approximately ₹ 10.43 Lakh.

On-road price is approximately 10.43 Lakh. Pune: On-road price is approximately ₹ 10.39 Lakh.

On-road price is approximately 10.39 Lakh. Hyderabad: On-road price is approximately ₹ 10.39 Lakh.

On-road price is approximately 10.39 Lakh. Chennai: On-road price is approximately ₹ 10.39 Lakh.

The bike comes with a selection of premium color options, including classic Jet Black and striking dual-tone combinations like Cosmic Yellow/Sapphire Black, Diablo Red/Sapphire Black, and Cobalt Blue/Sapphire Black.

Engine, Performance, and Gearbox

At the heart of the Trident 660 is its iconic liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine. This distinctive triple-cylinder setup bridges the gap between low-end twin-cylinder torque and high-revving four-cylinder top-end power.

Displacement: 660 cc

660 cc Maximum Power: 81 PS (80 bhp) @ 10,250 rpm

81 PS (80 bhp) @ 10,250 rpm Maximum Torque: 64 Nm @ 6,250 rpm

64 Nm @ 6,250 rpm Top Speed: 212 kmph

212 kmph Transmission: 6-speed manual gearbox with a wet, multi-plate slip and assist clutch

A major highlight for the 2026 model line is the standardization of the Triumph Shift Assist bidirectional quickshifter, enabling seamless, clutch-less up and down gear shifts for a sportier and more intuitive ride.

Advanced Technology and Rider Aids

Triumph has equipped the motorcycle with class-leading electronics and rider-focused tech as standard, ensuring a safe and controlled ride across varying road conditions.

Riding Modes: Three distinct riding modes are available—Sport, Road, and Rain. The Sport mode sharpens throttle response for aggressive performance, Road provides smooth everyday refinement, and Rain softens power delivery to maximize safety in wet conditions.

Three distinct riding modes are available—Sport, Road, and Rain. The Sport mode sharpens throttle response for aggressive performance, Road provides smooth everyday refinement, and Rain softens power delivery to maximize safety in wet conditions. Optimised Cornering ABS & Traction Control: This intelligent safety net continuously monitors lean angles to adjust braking force and power delivery, maintaining optimal grip.

This intelligent safety net continuously monitors lean angles to adjust braking force and power delivery, maintaining optimal grip. Cruise Control: Enhances long-distance touring comfort by allowing riders to maintain consistent highway speeds effortlessly.

Enhances long-distance touring comfort by allowing riders to maintain consistent highway speeds effortlessly. My Triumph Connectivity System: The multi-functional TFT display includes integrated Bluetooth connectivity as standard. This grants riders access to turn-by-turn navigation, phone call management, music playback, and GoPro control.

Chassis, Suspension, and Braking System

The motorcycle is built around a lightweight tubular steel perimeter frame paired with a twin-sided, fabricated steel swingarm. This geometry underpins its legendary neutral and agile handling.

Front Suspension: Premium Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks offering 120 mm of wheel travel for superb feedback and front-end control.

Premium Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks offering 120 mm of wheel travel for superb feedback and front-end control. Rear Suspension: Showa monoshock Rear Suspension Unit (RSU) with preload adjustment and 130 mm of wheel travel.

Showa monoshock Rear Suspension Unit (RSU) with preload adjustment and 130 mm of wheel travel. Front Brakes: Twin 310 mm floating discs clamped by Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers with Optimised Cornering ABS.

Twin 310 mm floating discs clamped by Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers with Optimised Cornering ABS. Rear Brakes: Single 255 mm disc with a Nissin single-piston caliper.

Single 255 mm disc with a Nissin single-piston caliper. Wheels and Tyres: 17-inch cast aluminum alloy 5-spoke wheels wrapped in high-grip tubeless tires—120/70R17 front and 180/55R17 rear.

Dimensions, Capacities, and Mileage

Designed with user accessibility in mind, the compact footprint of the Trident 660 makes it exceptionally manageable.

Kerb Weight: 190 kg

190 kg Seat Height: 805 mm (highly manageable for a wide range of riders)

805 mm (highly manageable for a wide range of riders) Ground Clearance: 150 mm

150 mm Wheelbase: 1407 mm

1407 mm Fuel Tank Capacity: 14 liters

14 liters Overall Mileage: The certified mileage stands at approximately 15 to 20 kmpl depending on individual riding styles and traffic conditions.

Pros and Cons of the Triumph Trident 660

Key Advantages

Smooth, linear power delivery from the premium triple-cylinder engine.

Extremely comfortable upright riding ergonomics suitable for both short commutes and extended highway journeys.

Exhaustive electronic suite including standard quickshifter, cruise control, and cornering ABS.

Agile and reassuring handling characteristics that build rider confidence.

Things to Consider

The stock rear suspension setup leans toward the stiffer side over broken roads.

Minor vibrations can be felt through the handlebars and pegs past 7,500 rpm.

Premium build comes with higher long-term maintenance costs compared to parallel-twin entry-level competitors.

Final Verdict

The Triumph Trident 660 remains a benchmark for premium middleweight roadsters in 2026. By bundling previously optional accessories like the quickshifter, Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control directly into the standard package, Triumph provides incredible value. It is an ideal machine for riders transitioning to the big-bike category as well as veterans searching for a versatile, characterful, and thrilling daily companion.