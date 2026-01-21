HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Triumph Trident 660 And Tiger Sport 660 Revealed With More Power And Chassis Updates

Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 get big changes for 2026

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2026, 18:01 pm
  • Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled significant updates for its 660cc middleweight range, with the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 receiving major mechanical, chassis and feature upgrades for 2026

2026 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660
Triumph has unveiled the 2026 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, releasing changes across the board for more performance and refined dynamics
2026 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660
Triumph has unveiled the 2026 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, releasing changes across the board for more performance and refined dynamics
Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2026 updates to its triple-cylinder middleweight runners, the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660, and the changes are massive. Both bikes get a higher-performance variant of the 660 cc triple, alongside chassis and cosmetic updates across the board. With these changes, the naked roadster grows more sportier than before, and the tourer improves upon its long-distance credentials.

CategoryTrident 660 (2026)Tiger Sport 660 (2026)
Engine660 cc inline three-cylinder660 cc inline three-cylinder
Max power93.7 bhp @ 11,250 rpm93.7 bhp @ 11,250 rpm
Peak torque68 Nm @ 8,250 rpm68 Nm @ 8,250 rpm
Redline12,650 rpm12,650 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with updated quickshifter6-speed with updated quickshifter
Front suspension41 mm Showa USD SFF-BP41 mm Showa USD separate function cartridge forks
Rear suspensionShowa monoshock, preload + rebound adjustableShowa monoshock, preload adjustable
Suspension travel120 mm front, 130 mm rear150 mm front and rear
BrakesTwin 310 mm discs, Nissin calipersTwin 310 mm discs, Nissin calipers
TyresMichelin Road 5Michelin Road 5
Seat height810 mm835 mm
Fuel tank14 litres18.6 litres
Kerb weight195 kg211 kg
ElectronicsIMU-based ABS, traction control, ride modesIMU-based ABS, traction control, ride modes
Instrument clusterTFT-LCD with navigation and connectivityTFT-LCD with navigation and connectivity
India pricing (current) 8.99 lakh (2025 MY) 9.45 lakh (2022 MY)

A more powerful triple-cylinder engine

2026 Triumph Trident 660
Both motorcycles now use the Daytona 660-derived triple-cylinder engine
2026 Triumph Trident 660
Both motorcycles now use the Daytona 660-derived triple-cylinder engine

The Trident and the Tiger Sport are now fitted with the higher-performance version of the 660 cc triple that does duties in the Daytona 660 sportsbike. This results in a claimed 13 bhp gain, amounting to 93.7 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 68 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Triumph adds that 80 per cent of the total torque output is available right from 3,000 rpm to nearly 12,000 rpm. For a better top-end, the bikes now redline 20 per cent higher at 12,650 rpm.

This upgrade in performance comes from a range of mechanical changes. When developing this power unit, Triumph made the move to three individual throttle bodies from one, meaning one for each cylinder. This was paired with a larger front-mounted airbox, resulting in sharper throttle response and improved airflow. The cylinder head was tweaked with larger exhaust valves and a higher-lift cam profile. To handle the newfound power, the cooling system was also upgraded with a larger radiator and fan.

These changes are rounded off by a new engine tune that sees throttle calibration updated for smoother openings at low-RPMs. Triumph has also thrown in a new 3-into-1 exhaust header design and tweaked the 6-speed transmission with new gear shafts, alongside revised ratios and final drive. The quickshifter has also been updated for smoother gear changes.

2026 Triumph Trident 660:

2026 Triumph Trident 660
For 2026, the Trident 660 gets adjustable rear suspension and a revised chassis
2026 Triumph Trident 660
For 2026, the Trident 660 gets adjustable rear suspension and a revised chassis

The 2026 Trident 660 gets major chassis and hardware revisions. It features a revised frame and a new Showa RSU with preload and rebound adjustability alongside the existing Showa 41 mm USD big-piston front forks. This enhances the roadster’s flexibility and allows riders to make deeper levels of adjustments.

The Trident 660 rides on cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tyres and fitted with twin 310 mm discs and Nissin 2-pot calipers. The motorcycle continues to feature a low seat height of 810 mm and a low wet weight of 195 kg.

On the design front, it gets a new headlight, a redesigned fuel tank with knee cut-outs, and a new split-seat.

2026 Tiger Sport 660:

2026 Tiger Sport 660
The Tiger Sport 660 gains a larger fuel tank and improved wind protection
2026 Tiger Sport 660
The Tiger Sport 660 gains a larger fuel tank and improved wind protection

Triumph’s updates to the Tiger Sport 660 build on its sport touring capabilities. It gets a larger 18.6 litre fuel tank, alongside new radiator cowls and a refined front fascia for better wind protection on the highways. This is separate from the windscreen, which can be adjusted one-handedly between two settings.

The Tiger Sport 660 is equipped with 41 mm Showa USD separate-function front forks and a pre-load adjustable rear monoshock, both offering 150 mm of travel. It rides on the same wheel and braking hardware as the Trident, while weighing 211 kg (wet) with a higher 835 mm seat height.

Both motorcycles get new colours and come fitted with Triumph’s TFT-LCD cluster, featuring turn-by-turn navigation, music, and call control. They further feature a 6-axis IMU that underpins the electronic aids and provides features such as cornering traction control and ABS.

Availability

2026 Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Both bikes feature IMU-based electronics, enabling lean-sensitive ABS and traction control
2026 Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Both bikes feature IMU-based electronics, enabling lean-sensitive ABS and traction control

At present, Triumph has not confirmed whether it will launch the 2026 Trident 660 and 2026 Tiger Sport 660 on our shores. The 2025 Trident 660 continues to be sold locally, while the Tiger Sport 660 has not seen recent updates for the Indian market. If launched, both motorcycles are expected to command a premium over current pricing. The 2025 Trident 660 is sold at 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2022 Tiger Sport 660 is currently listed at 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2026, 18:01 pm IST
TAGS: Triumph Motorcycles Trident 660 Tiger Sport 660

