2025 Triumph Trident 660: Here are 5 things you should know about the naked roadster

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Trident 660 in India, with prices starting at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model stays true to the Trident’s original formula, an easy-to-ride, middleweight naked roadster with retro-inspired design, but introduces several improvements that make it more appealing to everyday riders and enthusiasts alike. Here’s a closer look at the five most important highlights of the refreshed Trident 660:

1 New features standard One of the most notable updates is the inclusion of premium features that were previously offered as optional extras. The 2025 model now comes standard with cornering-optimised ABS and traction control, which enhance safety and stability during spirited riding or tricky road conditions. Triumph has also added the My Triumph Connectivity system, enabling smartphone-based turn-by-turn navigation, music, and call controls via the TFT display. Riders will also appreciate the addition of a bidirectional quick-shifter, marketed as Triumph Shift Assist, that allows for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. Another rider-friendly upgrade is the single-button cruise control system, which enhances comfort during highway cruising.

2 New riding mode Triumph has also introduced a new ride mode to improve the bike’s performance versatility. While the previous model offered Road and Rain modes, the 2025 version now gains a Sport mode, first seen on the Daytona 660. This mode sharpens throttle response and gives the Trident a more aggressive character, making it better suited for enthusiastic weekend rides or twisty backroads, without compromising its everyday usability.

3 Improved suspension On the mechanical front, Triumph has improved the suspension setup by upgrading the front fork to a Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) unit. Though still non-adjustable, this new fork is designed to offer better damping performance, especially under hard braking or quick changes in direction. The rear suspension continues with preload adjustment, allowing some flexibility for different rider weights or carrying a pillion.

4 New paint shades and pricing Visually, the Trident gets a fresh dose of style with three new dual-tone colour options, Cosmic Yellow with Sapphire Black, Diablo Red with Sapphire Black, and Cobalt Blue with Sapphire Black, joining the existing Jet Black scheme. These new colourways not only elevate the bike’s street presence but also reflect a more premium visual identity. While the Jet Black version is priced at ₹8.49 lakh, the dual-tone variants carry a slightly higher price tag of ₹8.64 lakh. The ₹37,000 hike over the outgoing model is justified by the newly standard equipment and added refinement.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Triumph Trident 660 660 cc 660 cc 17.47 kmpl 17.47 kmpl ₹ 8.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Z650 649.0 cc 649.0 cc 19.02 kmpl 19.02 kmpl ₹ 6.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Z900 948.0 cc 948.0 cc 17 kmpl 17 kmpl ₹ 9.38 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha MT-07 689.0 cc 689.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 7.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda CB750 Hornet 750 cc 750 cc 10.5 kmpl 10.5 kmpl ₹ 8.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R 399 cc 399 cc 24.18 kmpl 24.18 kmpl ₹ 8.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Engine and performance Underneath the updated styling and new features, the Trident 660 continues with its proven 660cc inline three-cylinder engine. This powerplant produces 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike weighs 190 kg with fluids, has a 14-litre fuel tank, and rides on Michelin Road 5 tyres that offer all-weather grip. With a seat height of 805 mm, the Trident remains friendly for a wide range of riders, offering a neutral upright riding position that’s comfortable for both commuting and weekend adventures.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: