2025 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at 8.49 lakh. Here is what's new

Triumph Motorcycles has officially announced the pricing of the 2025 Trident 660 in India, starting at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated middleweight roadster now comes with several key feature additions, previously offered only as optional extras, while retaining its core mechanical package and retro-modern styling.

The Triumph Trident 660 remains a unique offering in India’s premium middleweight naked bike segment. While it doesn’t face any direct competition, models such as the Kawasaki Z650RS and the Honda CB650R E-Clutch serve as alternative options for riders looking at similar performance and design philosophies. For bookings and availability, interested buyers are advised to contact their nearest Triumph dealership.

Triumph Trident 660: Colour options and pricing

Triumph has refreshed the Trident’s visual appeal by introducing three new dual-tone colourways, namely Cosmic Yellow/Sapphire Black, Diablo Red/Sapphire Black, and Cobalt Blue/Sapphire Black, alongside the existing Jet Black option. While Jet Black has been priced at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) the dual-tone colourways have been priced at ₹8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks a price increase of ₹37,000 over the outgoing model. However, the additional features now offered as standard help justify the hike.

The new Triumph Trident 660 gets a muscular appearance with its sculpted tank design.

Triumph Trident 660: New features

For 2025, Triumph has enhanced the Trident 660’s value proposition by offering several premium features as standard. These include cornering-optimised ABS and traction control, the My Triumph Connectivity system, a bidirectional quickshifter (Triumph Shift Assist), and a cruise control system operated via a single button.

In terms of ride modes, the Trident 660 now gains a ‘Sport’ mode, alongside the existing Road and Rain modes. The addition of Sport mode, which first debuted on the Daytona 660, further refines the bike’s versatility for more spirited riding.

Triumph Trident 660: Chassis and suspension

Beyond the electronics, Triumph has made a notable chassis revision for 2025. The front suspension has been upgraded to a Showa Big Piston fork, aimed at improving front-end feedback and overall ride control. However, the fork remains non-adjustable, and the only adjustable suspension component continues to be rear preload.

Triumph Trident 660: Engine and performance

Other key mechanical specifications remain unchanged. The bike is still powered by a 660cc, inline three-cylinder engine, delivering 80 bhp and 64 Nm of torque. With a 14-litre fuel tank and Michelin Road 5 tyres, the bike tips the scales at 190kg (wet). The seat height stands at 805mm, making it accessible to a broad range of riders.

