|Engine
|1170 cc
The R 12 G/S STD, is listed at ₹28.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the R 12 G/S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The R 12 G/S STD is available in 1 colour option: Light White.
The R 12 G/S STD is powered by a 1170 cc engine.
In the R 12 G/S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW R 1300 GS priced ₹23.25 Lakhs or the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S priced ₹22.74 Lakhs.
The R 12 G/S STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Immobilizer, Exhaust Heat Shield, Bluetooth Connectivity, Multi-function Lock and USB Charging Port.