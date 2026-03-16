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DUCATI Desmo450 MX

₹17.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹34948
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The Ducati Desmo450 MX is an upcoming motocross motorcycle that marks the Italian manufacturer’s first official entry into the off-road motocross segment. Traditionally known for producing high-performance road motorcycles, Ducati’s decision to develop a purpose-built motocross machine represents a significant expansion of its product portfolio. The Desmo450 MX is part of the brand’s broader strategy to establish a presence in competitive off-road racing and the global motocross market.

The motorcycle was first revealed internationally as part of Ducati’s off-road racing programme and has already begun undergoing testing in global motocross championships. India is also expected to be included in the bike’s broader international rollout. The Desmo450 MX was recently displayed in the country during the finale of the Indian Supercross Racing League, offering local enthusiasts a first look at Ducati’s debut motocross machine. Unlike the brand’s conventional motorcycles designed for road use, the Desmo450 MX is purpose-built for off-road racing and competitive motocross riding.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Pricing & Variants

Ducati has not yet disclosed official pricing details for the Desmo450 MX in the Indian market. However, given the motorcycle’s specialised motocross focus and its premium engineering, it is expected to be positioned at the higher end of the off-road motorcycle segment. The model is likely to be offered in a single configuration designed primarily for competitive motocross riding.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Launch Date

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is expected to be introduced in India following its global rollout tied to the brand’s off-road racing programme. While Ducati has not announced an exact launch timeline for the Indian market, the motorcycle’s recent public display at the Indian Supercross Racing League finale suggests that the company is actively evaluating its entry into the country’s niche off-road performance segment.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Features

As a purpose-built motocross machine, the Desmo450 MX prioritises lightweight construction and race-focused hardware. The motorcycle is built around a lightweight aluminium frame engineered to deliver rigidity while maintaining agility over uneven terrain. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Showa components, including large 49 mm front forks and a rear monoshock designed to cope with aggressive off-road riding conditions.

Braking performance is managed by Brembo hardware, ensuring consistent stopping power during high-intensity riding. One of the more distinctive aspects of the motorcycle is the inclusion of traction control, which is relatively uncommon in the motocross category. This system is designed to help riders manage power delivery more effectively across loose and unpredictable surfaces.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Specifications

Powering the Desmo450 MX is a newly developed 449.6 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. In line with Ducati’s engineering philosophy, the engine incorporates the brand’s signature desmodromic valve actuation system, a technology typically associated with its road-going sport motorcycles.

The engine produces approximately 62 bhp and around 54 Nm of peak torque. It is also capable of revving close to 12,000 rpm, which is notable for a motocross-focused powertrain. This performance-oriented setup is intended to deliver strong acceleration and responsiveness suited to competitive off-road riding environments.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Rivals

Once introduced in India, the Ducati Desmo450 MX will compete with specialised motocross motorcycles in the 450 cc class from established off-road manufacturers. Key rivals are expected to include models such as the KTM 450 SX-F and the Honda CRF450R.

The Desmo450 MX will cater to a relatively niche audience in India, primarily consisting of professional motocross riders and dedicated off-road enthusiasts. As a result, sales volumes are expected to remain limited, reflecting the specialised nature of the motocross segment in the country.

Ducati Desmo450 MX Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    449.6 cc
  • Power iconPower
    62.62 bhp
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    53.5 Nm
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Ducati Desmo450 MX Variants

Ducati Desmo450 MX price starts at ₹ 17.24 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Desmo450 MX STD
₹17.24 Lakhs*
449.6 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ducati Desmo450 MX Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Mar 2026
Ducati launches the Desmo450 MX in India, marking its entry into motocross with a high-performance, purpose-built motorcycle.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Ducati plans to launch the Desmo450 MX, its first motocross motorcycle, in India, marking a new off-road venture.Read Full Story

Ducati Desmo450 MX Visual Comparison

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Ducati Desmo450 MX comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Ducati Desmo450 MX
Ducati Desmo450 MX image
Rs. 17.24 LakhsOnwards-449.6 cc62.62 bhp53.5 NmDirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes-DiscDiscSpoke
Aprilia Tuareg 660Aprilia Tuareg 660 imageRs. 18.85 LakhsOnwards
51
659 cc80.21 PS70 NmOff Road Bikes204 kgDiscDiscAlloyDesmo450 MXVSTuareg 660
KTM 890 Adventure RKTM 890 Adventure R imageRs. 15.8 LakhsOnwards-889 cc 104.69 PS100 NmOff Road Bikes215 kgDiscDiscSpokeDesmo450 MXVS890 Adventure R

Ducati Desmo450 MX Images

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Ducati Desmo450 MX Colours

Ducati Desmo450 MX is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Ducati Red
Red

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KTM 890 Adventure R

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Ducati Desmo450 MX Related News

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 Ducati Desmo450 MX Related News

Ducati Desmo450 MX Specifications and Features

Max Power 62.62 bhp
Body TypeDirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Max Torque53.5 Nm
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Engine449.6 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Desmo450 MX specs and features

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