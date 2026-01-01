|Engine
|449.6 cc
The Desmo450 MX STD, is listed at ₹19.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Desmo450 MX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Desmo450 MX STD is available in 1 colour option: Red.
The Desmo450 MX STD is powered by a 449.6 cc engine.
In the Desmo450 MX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia Tuareg 660 priced between ₹18.85 Lakhs - 19.16 Lakhs or the KTM 890 Adventure R priced ₹15.8 Lakhs.
The Desmo450 MX STD has Riding Modes, Mobile Application and Bluetooth Connectivity.