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Desmo450 MXPriceSpecifications
Ducati Desmo450 MX Front Left View
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Ducati Desmo450 MX Front Right View
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Ducati Desmo450 MX Left View
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Ducati Desmo450 MX Right View
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Ducati Desmo450 MX Rear View
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Ducati Desmo450 MX Rear Right View
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Ducati Desmo450 MX STD

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19.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Desmo450 MX Key Specs
Engine449.6 cc
View all Desmo450 MX specs and features

Desmo450 MX STD

Desmo450 MX STD Prices

The Desmo450 MX STD, is listed at ₹19.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Desmo450 MX STD Mileage

All variants of the Desmo450 MX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Desmo450 MX STD Colours

The Desmo450 MX STD is available in 1 colour option: Red.

Desmo450 MX STD Engine and Transmission

The Desmo450 MX STD is powered by a 449.6 cc engine.

Desmo450 MX STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Desmo450 MX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia Tuareg 660 priced between ₹18.85 Lakhs - 19.16 Lakhs or the KTM 890 Adventure R priced ₹15.8 Lakhs.

Desmo450 MX STD Specs & Features

The Desmo450 MX STD has Riding Modes, Mobile Application and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Ducati Desmo450 MX STD Price

Desmo450 MX STD

₹19.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,23,600
RTO
1,37,888
Insurance
44,888
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,06,376
EMI@40,975/mo
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Ducati Desmo450 MX STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.2 litres
Wheelbase
1494 mm
Saddle Height
970 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front - 21 inch, Rear - 19 inch
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm
Tyre Size
Front - 80/100 - R21, Rear - 110/90 - R19
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
62.62 bhp @ 9400 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
53.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
449.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Desmo450, single cylinder, Desmodromic timing system 4 valves DOHC, hydraulic tensioner, semi dry sump, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Buttion
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed Quick Shift Only Up
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
96 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Aluminium welded, with cast, forged and extruded parts.
Front Suspension
Showa upside down front fork 49 mm fully adjustable. Outer tube with kashima coating
Rear Suspension
Showa mono shock, fully adjustable

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Engine Kill Switch,
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Ducati Desmo450 MX STD EMI
EMI36,878 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,15,738
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,15,738
Interest Amount
4,96,936
Payable Amount
22,12,674

Ducati Desmo450 MX Alternatives

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Desmo450 MXvsTuareg 660
KTM 890 Adventure R

KTM 890 Adventure R

15.8 Lakhs
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Desmo450 MXvs890 Adventure R

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