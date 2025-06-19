The Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to launch on 30th Sept 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹28 - 29 Lakhs*.
The Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 1158 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1158 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
*Ex-showroom price
