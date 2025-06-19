XDiavel V4 Launch Date

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to launch on 30th Sept 2025.

XDiavel V4 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹28 - 29 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1158 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol

