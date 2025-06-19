Images
Ducati XDiavel V4 Right View
UPCOMING

DUCATI XDiavel V4

Exp. Launch on 30 Sept 2025
28 - 29 Lakhs*Expected price
Ducati XDiavel V4 Latest Update

XDiavel V4 Launch Date

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to launch on 30th Sept 2025.

XDiavel V4 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹28 - 29 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1158 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Ducati XDiavel V4 Images

Ducati XDiavel V4 Image 1

Ducati XDiavel V4 Specifications and Features

TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1158 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Ducati XDiavel V4 FAQs

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 28-29 Lakhs.
The Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to launch on 30th Sept 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1158 cc segment.
The Ducati XDiavel V4 features a 1158 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
