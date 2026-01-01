hamburger icon
XDiavel V4
View all Images
Ducati XDiavel V4 Burning Red

34.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati XDiavel V4 Key Specs
Engine1158 cc
XDiavel V4 Burning Red

XDiavel V4 Burning Red Prices

The XDiavel V4 Burning Red, is listed at ₹34.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XDiavel V4 Burning Red Mileage

All variants of the XDiavel V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XDiavel V4 Burning Red Colours

The XDiavel V4 Burning Red is available in 2 colour options: Black Lava, Burning Red.

XDiavel V4 Burning Red Engine and Transmission

The XDiavel V4 Burning Red is powered by a 1158 cc engine.

XDiavel V4 Burning Red vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XDiavel V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Diavel V4 priced between ₹29.08 Lakhs - 29.39 Lakhs or the Ducati Streetfighter V4 priced between ₹28.69 Lakhs - 32.38 Lakhs.

XDiavel V4 Burning Red Specs & Features

The XDiavel V4 Burning Red has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Ducati XDiavel V4 Burning Red Price

XDiavel V4 Burning Red

₹34.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,88,700
RTO
2,47,096
Insurance
66,312
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,02,108
EMI@73,125/mo
Ducati XDiavel V4 Burning Red Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Wheelbase
1620 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
168.59 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Counter-Rotating Crankshaft, Twin Pulse Firing Order, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm, Travel - 145 mm
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, Travel - 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Ducati XDiavel V4 Burning Red EMI
EMI65,812 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
30,61,897
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
30,61,897
Interest Amount
8,86,830
Payable Amount
39,48,727

Ducati XDiavel V4 other Variants

XDiavel V4 Black Lava

₹34.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,19,700
RTO
2,49,576
Insurance
66,798
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,36,074
EMI@73,855/mo
