|Engine
|1158 cc
The XDiavel V4 Burning Red, is listed at ₹34.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XDiavel V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XDiavel V4 Burning Red is available in 2 colour options: Black Lava, Burning Red.
The XDiavel V4 Burning Red is powered by a 1158 cc engine.
In the XDiavel V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Diavel V4 priced between ₹29.08 Lakhs - 29.39 Lakhs or the Ducati Streetfighter V4 priced between ₹28.69 Lakhs - 32.38 Lakhs.
The XDiavel V4 Burning Red has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.