Ducati has introduced the 2025 Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S in India, priced from ₹28.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated models mark the arrival of the latest generation of the Italian manufacturer’s flagship supernaked motorcycle, bringing significant upgrades in performance, chassis dynamics, and electronic sophistication. The launch follows closely on the heels of Ducati’s 2025 updates for the Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2, further reinforcing the brand’s renewed product offensive for the Indian market. The 2025 Streetfighter V4 replaces its predecessor with revised hardware, improved aerodynamics, and the latest version of Ducati’s advanced Desmosedici Stradale engine.

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Price

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 is priced at ₹28.68 lakh (ex-showroom), while the higher-spec Streetfighter V4 S variant is available at ₹32.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models are being offered in the traditional Ducati Red colour option and are now available for order across all Ducati dealerships in India. Deliveries are set to commence immediately.

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Launch Date

The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S were launched in India in November 2025, aligning with Ducati’s global rollout of its 2025 model range. The motorcycles arrive as fully imported units and are available in limited numbers initially.

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Variants & Colours

Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in two variants for the Indian market — the standard V4 and the V4 S. Both share the same 1,103 cc engine and core chassis architecture but differ in their suspension hardware and electronic tuning. The motorcycles are offered solely in Ducati’s signature Red paint scheme, accentuated by black mechanical components and minimal bodywork, highlighting the Streetfighter’s aggressive and minimalist aesthetic.

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Mileage

Given the litre-class supernaked’s focus on outright performance, Ducati does not specify a certified fuel efficiency figure. However, real-world figures for the 2025 Streetfighter V4 are expected to remain around 12–14 km/l, depending on riding conditions and usage patterns.

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Specs & Features

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 retains the stripped-down aggression of its Panigale sibling, carrying over the signature twin LED headlamps and DRL setup framed by aerodynamic bi-plane winglets. The exposed Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine dominates the side profile, while the sculpted fuel tank, sharp tail section, and compact fairing structure underline its supernaked identity.

Powering the motorcycle is the Euro 5+ compliant, E20-ready 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine derived from Ducati’s MotoGP programme. The engine produces 213 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 119 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm, paired to a six-speed gearbox with the latest iteration of Ducati’s quickshifter. The engine continues to use a counter-rotating crankshaft and Twin-Pulse firing order, and with the optional Akrapovič racing exhaust, output can increase to 225 bhp.

The revised chassis setup draws directly from the Panigale V4, using a lighter and stiffer front frame and a new double-sided Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm for improved stability and reduced unsprung mass. Suspension duties on the base variant are handled by fully adjustable Showa front forks and a Sachs monoshock, while the V4 S benefits from electronically controlled Öhlins NIX30 forks and TTX36 rear suspension with event-based damping management. The braking system consists of Brembo Hypure front calipers, each 60 g lighter than before, fitted on 17-inch five-spoke alloys wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres.

Electronics have been significantly updated for 2025. The Streetfighter V4 now features a 6.9-inch TFT display offering two distinct viewing themes for road and track use, along with readouts for TPMS, lean angles, power output, and braking inputs. The 6-axis IMU system integrates Ducati’s new Vehicle Observer technology, which utilises virtual sensors to fine-tune traction, wheelie, slide, and launch control parameters. Additional electronic assists include Bosch Race e-CBS with cornering function, four Power Modes, and multiple Riding Modes. The 2025 iteration also adopts the Panigale V4 R’s throttle control system that removes idle stroke for improved response, along with the latest version of Ducati’s bidirectional quickshifter.

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Offers & Deals

As of launch, Ducati has not announced any specific offers or introductory pricing benefits for the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S. However, select dealerships are expected to include accessories and apparel bundles for early customers. Extended warranty and service packages are also available under Ducati’s India ownership program.

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 competes against other litre-class supernakeds such as the BMW M 1000 R, Kawasaki Z H2, Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, and Aprilia Tuono V4.