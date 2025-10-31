2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India from 28.68 lakh

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S have been launched in India from ₹28.68 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the latest generation of the Italian marque’s flagship naked motorcycle on our shores. Ducati has been updating its lineup here for the 2025 model year, having launched the 2025 Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2 earlier this week. The new Streetfigher V4 will replace the outgoing model with an updated engine, revised chassis and hardware, as well as new tech.

The Streetfighter V4 is essentially a stripped-down Panigale V4, and as such, much of the same DNA is reflected within the supernaked. The twin LED headlamp and DRL up front, flanked by bi-plane winglets, echo the Panigale V4’s front fascia, while shedding off much of its skin for a meaner look. The side fairings have been cut up to reveal the Desmosedici Stradale engine, while the upper section, consisting of the sculpted fuel tank and the upswept tail, remain largely identical to the fully faired sibling.

Category Details Ex-showroom Price (India) V4 – ₹ 28.68 lakh | V4 S – ₹ 32.38 lakh Engine 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale, liquid-cooled, V4 Power Output 213 bhp @ 13,500 rpm (225 bhp with Akrapovič exhaust) Torque 119 Nm @ 11,250 rpm Transmission 6-speed with bi-directional quickshifter (DQS 2.0) Frame Front frame derived from Panigale V4; new double-sided swingarm Suspension V4 – Showa BPF (front), Sachs (rear) | V4 S – Öhlins NIX/TTX electronic Brakes Brembo Hypure front calipers, dual discs with Bosch Cornering e-CBS Wheels & Tyres 17-inch alloys with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres Electronics 6-axis IMU, Ducati Vehicle Observer, traction/wheelie/slide/launch controls Riding Modes 4 Power Modes, 4 Riding Modes Display 6.9-inch TFT with road/track layouts, TPMS, lean angle, power/torque data Weight (Wet, no fuel) V4: 191 kg | V4 S: 189 kg Availability Bookings open; deliveries commenced in India

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Updated Desmosedici engine

The Streetfighter V4 derives its power from the latest version of the Desmosedici Stradale engine, which now adheres to Euro 5+ emissions norms and is E20-compliant. This 1,103 cc MotoGP-derived V4 is tuned for 213 bhp at 13,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 119 Nm at 11,250 rpm. The power unit retains the counter-rotating crankshaft and the ‘Twin-Pulse’ firing order, and owners can throw on the Akrapovič racing exhaust to increase power output to 225 bhp.

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Revised chassis setup

The 2025 Streetfighter V4 derives its chassis heavily from the Panigale V4, featuring a lighter and stiffer front frame and a double-sided swingarm for improved stability (Ducati)

For the 2025 model year, the litre-class Streetfighter derives its chassis quite closely from the Panigale V4, featuring a much lighter and stiffer front frame over the outgoing model. It features a new double-sided Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm that helps improve stability on corner exits while reducing weight.

The chassis is held up by fully adjustable Showa front forks and a rear unit from Sachs, while the top-spec V4 S features third-gen electronically-adjustable Öhlins NIX/TTX suspension. Just like the Panigale, the 2025 Streetfighter V4 comes fitted with Brembo Hypure front calipers, which shave off 60 g per piece and dissipate heat more efficiently. These are fitted on 17-inch 5-spoke alloys wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsas.

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Updated tech suite

The 2025 Streetfighter V4 gets a 6.9-inch TFT dash with two display themes for road and track riding

The latest Streetfighter comes equipped with a 6.9-inch TFT dash with two display themes for road and track riding. The console further displays TPMS figures, power and torque delivery, lean angles, as well as throttle and brake action.

The V4 brings a 6-axis IMU which has been updated with Ducati Vehicle Observer. This system derives data from several virtual sensors across the motorcycle, determining appropriate levels of traction, wheelie, slide, and launch controls. Braking performance is managed by the Bosch-developed Race e-CBS with Cornering function, while the motorcycle further features four Power Modes and Riding Modes. For 2025, the Streetfighter V4 adopts the Panigale V4 R’s throttle control feature that eliminates the idle stroke, and features the latest generation of Ducati’s quickshifter for crisper gear changes.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4: Pricing and availability

The Streetfighter V4 is priced at ₹28.68 lakh (ex-showroom), while the more premium V4 S comes in at ₹32.38 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the latest Panigale V4 starts at ₹32.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both variants are solely available in the Ducati Red colourway, with deliveries to begin with immediate effect.

