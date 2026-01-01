hamburger icon
Streetfighter V4PriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Front Right View
1/1

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
35.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Key Specs
Engine1103 cc
View all Streetfighter V4 specs and features

Streetfighter V4 S

Streetfighter V4 S Prices

The Streetfighter V4 S, is listed at ₹35.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Streetfighter V4 S Mileage

All variants of the Streetfighter V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Streetfighter V4 S Engine and Transmission

The Streetfighter V4 S is powered by a 1103 cc engine.

Streetfighter V4 S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Streetfighter V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia RSV4 priced ₹31.26 Lakhs or the Ducati XDiavel V4 priced between ₹30.89 Lakhs - 31.2 Lakhs.

Streetfighter V4 S Specs & Features

The Streetfighter V4 S has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Price

Streetfighter V4 S

₹35.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
32,38,400
RTO
2,59,072
Insurance
68,661
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,66,133
EMI@76,650/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
16 litres
Wheelbase
1488 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
214 PS @ 13500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
120 Nm @ 11200 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Aluminum alloy "Front Frame"
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound dumping adjustment with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 event based mode. Aluminium Single-sided swingarm.
Front Suspension
Ohlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 event based mode

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S EMI
EMI68,985 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
32,09,519
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
32,09,519
Interest Amount
9,29,586
Payable Amount
41,39,105

Ducati Streetfighter V4 other Variants

Streetfighter V4 STD

₹31.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,68,600
RTO
2,29,488
Insurance
62,857
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,60,945
EMI@67,941/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Alternatives

Aprilia RSV4

Aprilia RSV4

31.26 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Streetfighter V4vsRSV4
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Streetfighter V4vsXDiavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

29.08 - 29.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Streetfighter V4vsDiavel V4
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP

31.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Streetfighter V4vsCBR1000RR-R SP
Kawasaki Z H2

Kawasaki Z H2

25.85 - 30.56 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Streetfighter V4vsZ H2
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

23.25 - 28.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Streetfighter V4vsS 1000 RR

Popular Super Bikes

BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33 - 38 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
M 1000 R Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Super Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ducati Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details