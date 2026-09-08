Introduction

The Ducati Diavel V4 is a power cruiser that was launched in India on August 8, 2023. This model showcases Ducati's commitment to providing performance and style, featuring advanced technology and design elements that enhance its road presence. The Diavel V4 is available in two colour options: Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. With a starting ex-showroom price of ₹27.21 lakh (ex-showroom), it stands as a significant entry in the luxury motorcycle segment.

Ducati Diavel V4 Price:

The Ducati Diavel V4 is offered in a single variant named which is slotted in with an ex-showroom price of ₹27,20,600 (ex-showroom). This price places it firmly in the premium motorcycle category, appealing to enthusiasts who seek both aesthetic appeal and engineering excellence.

When was the Ducati Diavel V4 launched?

Ducati launched the Diavel V4 in the Indian market on August 8, 2023. This launch marks the introduction of a new chapter for the Diavel series, following a lineage known for its bold styling and impressive performance. The addition of the V4 engine further enhances its standing as a contemporary power cruiser.

How many variants and colour options of the Ducati Diavel V4 are available?

The Ducati Diavel V4 is available in a single fully loaded variant. It also comes in two colour options: Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. This limited selection allows buyers to choose a version that reflects their personal style while enjoying the technical innovations that the Diavel V4 has to offer.

What features are available in the Ducati Diavel V4?

The Ducati Diavel V4 comes equipped with a variety of notable features. It includes a 5-inch TFT colour display that provides essential riding information and allows for navigation through various settings. The bike also offers ride modes that adapt the performance characteristics to the rider's preference. In addition, it features cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter, enhancing both safety and riding experience. The advanced electrical systems, including a cylinder deactivation technology, contribute to both performance and fuel efficiency.

What are the engine and specifications of the Ducati Diavel V4?

The Ducati Diavel V4 is powered by a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing a maximum power output of 165 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. This powertrain is mated to a 6-speed transmission that includes a quick-shifter and auto-blipper functionality. An aluminium monocoque frame provides structural integrity and supports an advanced suspension setup, consisting of 50 mm upside-down forks at the front and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The impressive braking performance is delivered through dual 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear.

What is the Ducati Diavel V4's mileage?

The Ducati Diavel V4 is designed to balance power and efficiency. The motorcycle features cylinder deactivation technology, which helps improve fuel economy, particularly in low-speed conditions. While specific mileage figures may vary based on riding conditions, its engineering prioritises both performance and reasonable fuel consumption for a motorcycle in its category.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Ducati Diavel V4?

The Ducati Diavel V4 has a ground clearance of 127 mm, which provides adequate handling and stability across various terrains. Its kerb weight is reported at 250 kg, contributing to its substantial road presence while also allowing for confident handling. The seat height of 790 mm is designed to cater to a wide range of riders, offering comfort without compromising maneuverability.

What does the Ducati Diavel V4 rival in its segment?

In the premium motorcycle segment, the Ducati Diavel V4 competes against models such as the BMW R 12 and the Triumph Rocket 3.