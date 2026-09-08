Ducati Diavel V4 Key Specs
- Engine1158 cc
- Mileage15.6-18.2 kmpl
- Power170.33 ps
- Speed299 kmph
- Max Torque126 Nm
- Kerb Weight236 kg
The Ducati Diavel V4 is a power cruiser that was launched in India on August 8, 2023. This model showcases Ducati's commitment to providing performance and style, featuring advanced technology and design elements that enhance its road presence. The Diavel V4 is available in two colour options: Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. With a starting ex-showroom price of ₹27.21 lakh (ex-showroom), it stands as a significant entry in the luxury motorcycle segment.
The Ducati Diavel V4 is offered in a single variant named which is slotted in with an ex-showroom price of ₹27,20,600 (ex-showroom). This price places it firmly in the premium motorcycle category, appealing to enthusiasts who seek both aesthetic appeal and engineering excellence.
Ducati launched the Diavel V4 in the Indian market on August 8, 2023. This launch marks the introduction of a new chapter for the Diavel series, following a lineage known for its bold styling and impressive performance. The addition of the V4 engine further enhances its standing as a contemporary power cruiser.
The Ducati Diavel V4 is available in a single fully loaded variant. It also comes in two colour options: Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. This limited selection allows buyers to choose a version that reflects their personal style while enjoying the technical innovations that the Diavel V4 has to offer.
The Ducati Diavel V4 comes equipped with a variety of notable features. It includes a 5-inch TFT colour display that provides essential riding information and allows for navigation through various settings. The bike also offers ride modes that adapt the performance characteristics to the rider's preference. In addition, it features cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter, enhancing both safety and riding experience. The advanced electrical systems, including a cylinder deactivation technology, contribute to both performance and fuel efficiency.
The Ducati Diavel V4 is powered by a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing a maximum power output of 165 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. This powertrain is mated to a 6-speed transmission that includes a quick-shifter and auto-blipper functionality. An aluminium monocoque frame provides structural integrity and supports an advanced suspension setup, consisting of 50 mm upside-down forks at the front and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The impressive braking performance is delivered through dual 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear.
The Ducati Diavel V4 is designed to balance power and efficiency. The motorcycle features cylinder deactivation technology, which helps improve fuel economy, particularly in low-speed conditions. While specific mileage figures may vary based on riding conditions, its engineering prioritises both performance and reasonable fuel consumption for a motorcycle in its category.
The Ducati Diavel V4 has a ground clearance of 127 mm, which provides adequate handling and stability across various terrains. Its kerb weight is reported at 250 kg, contributing to its substantial road presence while also allowing for confident handling. The seat height of 790 mm is designed to cater to a wide range of riders, offering comfort without compromising maneuverability.
In the premium motorcycle segment, the Ducati Diavel V4 competes against models such as the BMW R 12 and the Triumph Rocket 3.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Ducati Diavel V4
|Rs. 29.39 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1158 cc
|166.28 bhp
|126 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|236 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ducati XDiavel V4
|Rs. 31.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1158 cc
|168.59 PS
|126 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Diavel V4VSXDiavel V4
|Ducati Streetfighter V4
|Rs. 28.69 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1103 cc
|214 PS
|120 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|189 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Diavel V4VSStreetfighter V4
|Aprilia RSV4
|Rs. 31.26 LakhsOnwards
|1099 cc
|216 PS
|125 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|202 kg
|2055 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Diavel V4VSRSV4
|Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
|Rs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999.9 cc
|217.5 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|201 kg
|2105 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Diavel V4VSCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
|BMW S 1000 RR
|Rs. 23.75 LakhsOnwards
|999 cc
|206.66 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|197 kg
|2073 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Diavel V4VSS 1000 RR
Riding your first Ducati is a special occasion, it is even more special when it is equipped with the V4 Granturismo engine. But what adds icing to the cake is that the motorcycle itself is a Diavel which we think is one of the best-looking motorcycles. As you swing your leg over the Italian-designed bike, anticipation builds. You are a bit nervous because you know how powerful the machine is. The Ducati's distinctive roar echoes through your mind, and you can't help but feel a rush of adrenaline but you need to understand not to take this motorcycle lightly.
One thing that you would recognize without even starting the engine is the sheer amount of attention that the Diavel gets. People would click pictures, they would follow you, they would stop and then ask you about the motorcycle. And it all makes sense, the Diavel does not look like your traditional motorcycle. It looks like something that is out of this world, the low-slung LED headlamp with intricate details and a projector setup. There are scoops right along the headlamp that help in channelling the airflow. The rider can hold on to that muscular fuel tank and the seat itself is quite comfortable. Ducati has given special attention to the hidden pillion-foot pegs and grabs rails. To access them, one needs to open the rear seat, pull the lever and grab the rails. If you do not want to carry a pillion then Ducati will sell a rear cowl.
However, the most beautiful angle of the Diavel is without any doubt the rear quarter. There are four side exiting exhausts, along with a single-sided swingarm. The icing on the cake is the diamond-cut rear wheel which is wrapped in 240-section Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 along with that beautiful LED tail light.
Recently, Ducati has been plonking its V4 engine into its flagship models and we are glad that they decided to do the same with the Diavel as well. However, it is important to note that this engine comes from Multistrada V4, not the Panigale and Streetfighter which get the full-blown high-performance treatment.
But still, it puts out almost 170 bhp and 126 Nm and this engine is a marvel of engineering. It has got character, there are a bit of vibrations in the lower rev range but they get smoothed out as you start climbing the rev band. The engine only comes alive after 3,000 rpm. Under it, it does struggle a bit and you will have to give a bit of gas. But once you cross that 3,000 rpm mark, a strong surge of torque comes that pushes you forward and in no time you will be doing illegal speeds. Even the stock exhaust sounds quite good and if you really want a more aggressive exhaust note then you get the Akrapovic kit.
The gearbox is a 6-speed unit and when shifting to first from neutral, there is an evident clunk that makes the whole motorcycle shake. Even shifting from first to second gear is not exactly smooth. There is a bi-directional quickshifter which is quite smooth at higher revs. A special mention goes to the way Ducati has tuned the engine braking because several times I didn't have to use brakes much, often the engine braking would be enough to slow down the motorcycle. The engine does come with cylinder deactivation technology but it still heats up in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
The handlebar is wide, resulting in a bike that feels quite nimble when navigating through a sweeping corner. The feedback is satisfactory, and while it may not possess the same sharpness as other Ducati models. Show it a corner and it would adhere to the line that you would choose.
Even the suspension setup was surprisingly comfortable for our Indian roads. However, you would have to remember the low ground clearance because of which the exhaust can scrape on big speedbreakers. In case, you plan to ride on a race track then the suspension setup can be manually adjusted.
Then there are the brakes, the only thing I have to say about them is that they are the best brakes that I have ever experienced on a motorcycle. Braking duties are performed by Brembo Stylema calipers, along with 330 mm dual discs in the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear.
Well, if you have around ₹30 lakh lying around then you should definitely consider buying the Diavel V4. It has the road presence, electronics, performance and a nice ride quality as well. Moreover, Diavel V4 is a motorcycle that is not really practical so buying it would be a decision of the heart than the head. The only thing you should always remember with such a motorcycle is that you gotta respect it because it can snap at you if you are not careful with it.
Ducati Diavel V4 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|170.33 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|126 Nm
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1158 cc
|Max Speed
|299 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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