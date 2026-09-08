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DUCATI Diavel V4

₹29.39 - 29.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8Expert Score
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Introduction

The Ducati Diavel V4 is a power cruiser that was launched in India on August 8, 2023. This model showcases Ducati's commitment to providing performance and style, featuring advanced technology and design elements that enhance its road presence. The Diavel V4 is available in two colour options: Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. With a starting ex-showroom price of 27.21 lakh (ex-showroom), it stands as a significant entry in the luxury motorcycle segment.

Ducati Diavel V4 Price:

The Ducati Diavel V4 is offered in a single variant named which is slotted in with an ex-showroom price of 27,20,600 (ex-showroom). This price places it firmly in the premium motorcycle category, appealing to enthusiasts who seek both aesthetic appeal and engineering excellence.

When was the Ducati Diavel V4 launched?

Ducati launched the Diavel V4 in the Indian market on August 8, 2023. This launch marks the introduction of a new chapter for the Diavel series, following a lineage known for its bold styling and impressive performance. The addition of the V4 engine further enhances its standing as a contemporary power cruiser.

How many variants and colour options of the Ducati Diavel V4 are available?

The Ducati Diavel V4 is available in a single fully loaded variant. It also comes in two colour options: Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. This limited selection allows buyers to choose a version that reflects their personal style while enjoying the technical innovations that the Diavel V4 has to offer.

What features are available in the Ducati Diavel V4?

The Ducati Diavel V4 comes equipped with a variety of notable features. It includes a 5-inch TFT colour display that provides essential riding information and allows for navigation through various settings. The bike also offers ride modes that adapt the performance characteristics to the rider's preference. In addition, it features cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter, enhancing both safety and riding experience. The advanced electrical systems, including a cylinder deactivation technology, contribute to both performance and fuel efficiency.

What are the engine and specifications of the Ducati Diavel V4?

The Ducati Diavel V4 is powered by a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing a maximum power output of 165 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. This powertrain is mated to a 6-speed transmission that includes a quick-shifter and auto-blipper functionality. An aluminium monocoque frame provides structural integrity and supports an advanced suspension setup, consisting of 50 mm upside-down forks at the front and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The impressive braking performance is delivered through dual 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear.

What is the Ducati Diavel V4's mileage?

The Ducati Diavel V4 is designed to balance power and efficiency. The motorcycle features cylinder deactivation technology, which helps improve fuel economy, particularly in low-speed conditions. While specific mileage figures may vary based on riding conditions, its engineering prioritises both performance and reasonable fuel consumption for a motorcycle in its category.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Ducati Diavel V4?

The Ducati Diavel V4 has a ground clearance of 127 mm, which provides adequate handling and stability across various terrains. Its kerb weight is reported at 250 kg, contributing to its substantial road presence while also allowing for confident handling. The seat height of 790 mm is designed to cater to a wide range of riders, offering comfort without compromising maneuverability.

What does the Ducati Diavel V4 rival in its segment?

In the premium motorcycle segment, the Ducati Diavel V4 competes against models such as the BMW R 12 and the Triumph Rocket 3.

Ducati Diavel V4 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1158 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.6-18.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    170.33 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    299 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    126 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    236 kg
View All Diavel V4 SpecsView specs icon

Ducati Diavel V4 Videos

  • Quick Shorts
Here&#39;s how the exhaust of the Ducati Diavel V4 sounds like. #DucatiDiavelV4
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Here&#39;s how the exhaust of the Ducati Diavel V4 sounds like. #DucatiDiavelV4

Here are few of the riding aids and features that the #DucatiDiavelV4.
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Here are few of the riding aids and features that the #DucatiDiavelV4.

Ducati Diavel V4 Variants

Ducati Diavel V4 price starts at ₹ 29.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 29.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Diavel V4 comes in 3 variants. Ducati Diavel V4's top variant is Black Roadster.
3 Variants Available
Diavel V4 Thrilling Black
₹29.39 Lakhs*
1158 cc
299 kmph
Diavel V4 STD
₹29.66 Lakhs*
1158 cc
299 kmph
Diavel V4 Black Roadster
₹29.98 Lakhs*
1158 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ducati Diavel V4 Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Sept 2026
Illegal toll collection in India involved unauthorized apps, bypassing FASTag, depriving the government of revenue and defrauding commuters.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
Ducati launched the Diavel V4 Black Roadster in India, featuring exclusive styling and identical engine performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Ducati India opens bookings for the updated Diavel V4 Black Roadster Livery, featuring a fresh design and unchanged V4 engine.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
India restricts bulk fuel purchases at stations to manage supply, mainly affecting large buyers, not average consumers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Trump's tariff threat on EU vehicles pressures Brussels to expedite trade talks while protecting European interests.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

Ducati Diavel V4 Visual Comparison

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Ducati Diavel V4 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Ducati Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4 image
Rs. 29.39 LakhsOnwards-1158 cc166.28 bhp126 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes 236 kg-DiscDiscAlloy
Ducati XDiavel V4Ducati XDiavel V4 imageRs. 31.2 LakhsOnwards-1158 cc168.59 PS126 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes--Double DiscDiscAlloyDiavel V4VSXDiavel V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4Ducati Streetfighter V4 imageRs. 28.69 LakhsOnwards-1103 cc214 PS120 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes189 kg---AlloyDiavel V4VSStreetfighter V4
Aprilia RSV4Aprilia RSV4 imageRs. 31.26 LakhsOnwards
4.394
1099 cc216 PS125 NmSports Bikes202 kg2055 mmDiscDiscAlloyDiavel V4VSRSV4
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP imageRs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards-999.9 cc217.5 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes201 kg2105 mm---Diavel V4VSCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
BMW S 1000 RRBMW S 1000 RR imageRs. 23.75 LakhsOnwards
4.411
999 cc206.66 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes197 kg2073 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyDiavel V4VSS 1000 RR

Ducati Diavel V4 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

PerformanceRoad presenceEasy to manage

Cons

Price

Riding your first Ducati is a special occasion, it is even more special when it is equipped with the V4 Granturismo engine. But what adds icing to the cake is that the motorcycle itself is a Diavel which we think is one of the best-looking motorcycles. As you swing your leg over the Italian-designed bike, anticipation builds. You are a bit nervous because you know how powerful the machine is. The Ducati's distinctive roar echoes through your mind, and you can't help but feel a rush of adrenaline but you need to understand not to take this motorcycle lightly.

Ducati Diavel V4: It is a looker !!

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One thing that you would recognize without even starting the engine is the sheer amount of attention that the Diavel gets. People would click pictures, they would follow you, they would stop and then ask you about the motorcycle. And it all makes sense, the Diavel does not look like your traditional motorcycle. It looks like something that is out of this world, the low-slung LED headlamp with intricate details and a projector setup. There are scoops right along the headlamp that help in channelling the airflow. The rider can hold on to that muscular fuel tank and the seat itself is quite comfortable. Ducati has given special attention to the hidden pillion-foot pegs and grabs rails. To access them, one needs to open the rear seat, pull the lever and grab the rails. If you do not want to carry a pillion then Ducati will sell a rear cowl.

The Ducati Diavel V4 turns heads everywhere it goes.
The Ducati Diavel V4 turns heads everywhere it goes.

However, the most beautiful angle of the Diavel is without any doubt the rear quarter. There are four side exiting exhausts, along with a single-sided swingarm. The icing on the cake is the diamond-cut rear wheel which is wrapped in 240-section Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 along with that beautiful LED tail light.

Ducati Diavel V4: Stunning powertrain

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Recently, Ducati has been plonking its V4 engine into its flagship models and we are glad that they decided to do the same with the Diavel as well. However, it is important to note that this engine comes from Multistrada V4, not the Panigale and Streetfighter which get the full-blown high-performance treatment.

The Granturismo engine is shared with Multistrada V4.
The Granturismo engine is shared with Multistrada V4.

But still, it puts out almost 170 bhp and 126 Nm and this engine is a marvel of engineering. It has got character, there are a bit of vibrations in the lower rev range but they get smoothed out as you start climbing the rev band. The engine only comes alive after 3,000 rpm. Under it, it does struggle a bit and you will have to give a bit of gas. But once you cross that 3,000 rpm mark, a strong surge of torque comes that pushes you forward and in no time you will be doing illegal speeds. Even the stock exhaust sounds quite good and if you really want a more aggressive exhaust note then you get the Akrapovic kit.

The gearbox is a 6-speed unit and when shifting to first from neutral, there is an evident clunk that makes the whole motorcycle shake. Even shifting from first to second gear is not exactly smooth. There is a bi-directional quickshifter which is quite smooth at higher revs. A special mention goes to the way Ducati has tuned the engine braking because several times I didn't have to use brakes much, often the engine braking would be enough to slow down the motorcycle. The engine does come with cylinder deactivation technology but it still heats up in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

(Read more: Ducati Multistrada V4 RS launched at 38.40 lakh, costs more than Toyota Hilux)

Ducati Diavel V4: Ride and handling

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The handlebar is wide, resulting in a bike that feels quite nimble when navigating through a sweeping corner. The feedback is satisfactory, and while it may not possess the same sharpness as other Ducati models. Show it a corner and it would adhere to the line that you would choose.

The single-sided swingarm along with the wheel design and those quad exhausts look amazing.
The single-sided swingarm along with the wheel design and those quad exhausts look amazing.

Even the suspension setup was surprisingly comfortable for our Indian roads. However, you would have to remember the low ground clearance because of which the exhaust can scrape on big speedbreakers. In case, you plan to ride on a race track then the suspension setup can be manually adjusted.

Then there are the brakes, the only thing I have to say about them is that they are the best brakes that I have ever experienced on a motorcycle. Braking duties are performed by Brembo Stylema calipers, along with 330 mm dual discs in the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear.

Ducati Diavel V4: Should you buy it?

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Well, if you have around 30 lakh lying around then you should definitely consider buying the Diavel V4. It has the road presence, electronics, performance and a nice ride quality as well. Moreover, Diavel V4 is a motorcycle that is not really practical so buying it would be a decision of the heart than the head. The only thing you should always remember with such a motorcycle is that you gotta respect it because it can snap at you if you are not careful with it.

Ducati Diavel V4 Images

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Ducati Diavel V4 Colours

Ducati Diavel V4 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Thrilling Black
Red
Black And Yellow Livery
Thrilling black

Ducati Diavel V4 Alternatives

Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

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Diavel V4vsXDiavel V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

28.69 - 32.38 Lakhs
Diavel V4vsStreetfighter V4
Aprilia RSV4

Aprilia RSV4

31.26 Lakhs
Diavel V4vsRSV4
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

33.5 Lakhs
Diavel V4vsCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

23.75 - 30.85 Lakhs
Diavel V4vsS 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33.5 Lakhs
Diavel V4vsM 1000 R

Ducati Diavel V4 Related News

Ducati has introduced its latest RS range at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, unveiling the Diavel V4 RS and the Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS: Here's 5 things you should know
17 Sept 2025
Both models feature cutting-edge technology and performance, set for European deliveries in November 2025 and U.S. deliveries in December,
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS unveiled
13 Sept 2025
The new livery makes the Diavel bolder and easier to maintain with its matte finish.
Ducati Diavel V4 gets a refresh with a new Black Roadster livery. Feast your eyes with the bolder look
13 Dec 2024
The Ducati Diavel V4 impresses with its beautiful design and powerful V4 engine, producing 170 bhp. It offers excellent ride quality and handling, but its thrilling performance requires careful handling from its riders.
Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks
8 Oct 2024
The Ducati Diavel V4 takes visual inspirations from the super exclusive Bentley Batur with a Mulliner colour scheme and more
Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur, only 550 examples to be built
9 Dec 2023
View all
 Ducati Diavel V4 Related News

Ducati Diavel V4 Specifications and Features

Max Power170.33 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque126 Nm
Mileage18.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1158 cc
Max Speed299 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Diavel V4 specs and features

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