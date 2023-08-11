HT Auto
Ducati Diavel V4 Specifications

Ducati Diavel V4 starting price is Rs. 25,91,000 in India. Ducati Diavel V4 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1158 engine. Ducati Diavel V4 mileage is 15.6.
25.91 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati Diavel V4 Specs

Ducati Diavel V4 comes with 1158 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Diavel V4 starts at Rs. 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Diavel V4 sits in the ...Read More

Ducati Diavel V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Saddle Height
790 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke Wheel
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
312 Km
Max Speed
299 Kmph
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm 145 mm
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5" TFT colour
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check Commando 961 Cafe Racer details
Check Commando 961 Sport details
Check Chief details
Ducati Diavel V4 News

Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador of Ducati India
Ducati Diavel V4 launched: 5 things to know
11 Aug 2023
Ranveer Singh is the new brand ambassador for Ducati India.
Ducati Diavel V4 launched in India; Ranveer Singh announced as brand ambassador
8 Aug 2023
The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details
3 Feb 2023
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165 bhp and 126 Nm.
Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower
2 Nov 2022
Ducati has reworked the engine, added a few features and made several cosmetic changes.
Ducati Scrambler 2G range to launch soon in India, bookings open
17 Aug 2023
View all
 

Ducati Diavel V4 Variants & Price List

Ducati Diavel V4 price starts at ₹ 25.91 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 25.91 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Diavel V4 comes in 1 variants. Ducati Diavel V4 top variant price is ₹ 25.91 Lakhs.

STD
25.91 Lakhs*
1158 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

