2022 Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled: 5 things you should know about the power cruiser

  • Ducati will launch the Diavel V4 globally in January, next year. So, the motorcycle is not coming to the Indian market any time soon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2022, 15:51 PM
Ducati will offer Diavel V4 in two colour options. There is Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.
Ducati recently unveiled the Diavel V4 for the global market. This update was much-awaited because the manufacturer has been making some substantial upgrades to its motorcycles. Apart from the Diavel, other motorcycles such as Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale have already been updated and launched in India as well. As of now, it is not known when Ducati will launch the Diavel V4 in the Indian market. 

 

The Diavel V4 gets major upgrades in terms of engine, the manufacturer has added features and even tweaked the chassis setup. At first glance, one might not even notice the changes to the motorcycle. However, there are some visual changes as well to distinguish the new model from the old one.

 

Here are 5 things that you should know about the 2022 Ducati Diavel V4:

1

Ducati has swapped the L-twin motor for a new 90-degree V4 engine. The manufacturer calls it the Granturismo engine and in Diavel V4, it produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission which gets a quick-shifter. The engine is also fuel-injected and gets ride-by-wire.

2

Ducati has updated the looks of the Diavel. It retains it's muscular stance of a power crusier with a fat tyre, sculpted fuel tank and an aggressive-looking headlamp. However, the LED headlamp and the tail lamp have now been updated. The exhaust design is also new because of the V4 engine, it now has four exits on the right side. 

3

Ducati has also updated the feature list of the Diavel V4. It gets riding modes, a 5-inch TFT display, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power launch, cruise control, backlit switches, dynamic turn indicators, turn-by-turn navigation and a lot more. There is also a cylinder deactivation system that shuts off the rear bank of cylinders when the motorcycle is riding at low speeds and when it comes to a halt. This should help in improving fuel economy and engine heat.

4

Ducati Diavel was equipped with a trellis frame and now it has been replaced by an aluminium monocoque chassis. This has helped in reducing the weight by 13 kg. So, the Diavel V4 weighs 236 kgs with fluids. The reduced weight should also help in improving the power-to-weight ratio of the motorcycle. 

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2022, 15:51 PM IST
TAGS: Ducat Diavel V4 Cruise
