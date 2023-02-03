HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Desertx And Diavel V4 Get Turn By Turn Navigation System: Details

Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer, Ducati has announced that the 2023 DesertX will come with turn-by-turn navigation. The new feature will be available first on Matt Star White Silk and "RR22" liveries. The manufacturer has also added the navigation feature on the Diavel V4 and they say that it will be arriving on other models as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2023, 17:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.

Ducati offers turn-by-turn navigation as a Ducati Performance accessory. The TFT display can show navigation guidelines through the Ducati Multimedia System. Ducati says that the feature can be activated either when the bike is purchased or afterwards.

The route guidance is calculated by the Ducati Link application so the navigation functions can be used without the need for an external design.

A look at the navigation system on the TFT screen of Ducati DesertX.
A look at the navigation system on the TFT screen of Ducati DesertX.
A look at the navigation system on the TFT screen of Ducati DesertX.
A look at the navigation system on the TFT screen of Ducati DesertX.

The system relies on the Bluetooth connection between the smartphone (iOS or Android) bike and the earphones on the rider's and passenger's helmets through the Ducati Multimedia System (accessory to be purchased separately), which shows notifications on the instrument panel regarding phone calls, messages/emails received and listening to music on the smartphone.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
1103 cc
₹23.5 - 54 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ducati Multistrada V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V4
1158 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Rsv4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Rsv4
1099 cc | Manual
₹23.69 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Norton Dominator (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton Dominator
₹23.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
1 | 745 cc
₹24.99 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally

Ducati has announced that they will be launching nine motorcycles in the Indian market. They will launch the Monster SP, Panigale V4 R, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Diavel V4, Multistrada V4 Rally and the Scrambler 2G range. Apart from this, the brand is working on opening new dealerships in India and the deliveries of DesertX ADV have also started in india.

The last launch for Ducati will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán STO. Only a few units will come to India which are already booked, and with prices starting at 72 lakh ex-showroom, it will be the most expensive and premium Ducati to be sold in India in 2023.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 17:37 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati DesertX Diavel V4
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 263 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

This Mercedes ambulance from 1937 came sans blue light, siren
This Mercedes ambulance from 1937 came sans blue light, siren
Tech giant Xiaomi fines vendor 1 million Yuan for leaking electric car images
Tech giant Xiaomi fines vendor 1 million Yuan for leaking electric car images
Booked Tiago EV? Tata Motors begins delivery
Booked Tiago EV? Tata Motors begins delivery
Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details
Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's first electric car images leaked online
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's first electric car images leaked online

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city