Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally

Ducati India has announced that it will be launching nine new motorcycles in the Indian market. The motorcycles will be launched in a phased manner so all the motorcycles will not be launched at the same time. Ducati has also announced the prices of all Along with this, the brand will open new dealerships in the country.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 17:20 PM
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is already sold out and will be the most expensive Ducati in India as it costs ₹72 lakh ex-showroom.
Speaking of the dealerships, they will be opened in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. Ducati Chandigarh will start operations in January while Ducati Ahmedabad will be functional in Quarter 1. Both these showrooms will be 3S facilities and will offer sales, service and spares from the same location.

Ducati Panigale V4 R will be priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 lakh ex-showroom in the second quarter.
Also Read : Ducati DesertX launched in India: 5 things you should know

Now the motorcycles, Ducati will start the deliveries of DesertX in the second week of January 2023. In the second quarter, the brand will launch Monster SP which will come with MotoGP-inspired livery. Ducati Monster SP will be priced at 15.95 lakh ex-showroom.

Then the brand will launch the much-awaited Panigale V4R, which will be priced at 70 lakh ex-showroom. In the third quarter, Ducati will launch Streetfighter V4 SP2, closely followed by the Diavel V4. The Streetfighter V4 SP2 will be priced at 35.33 lakh ex-showroom. The Diavel V4 will be launched in Q3 and will be priced at 25.91 lakh ex-showroom.

The Streetfighter V4 SP2 will be priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.33 lakh ex-showroom. It will be launched in third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Ducati will bring in the Multistrada V4 Rally first, followed by the Scrambler 2G range consisting of Icon 2G, Full Throttle 2G and Nightshift 2G. The Multistrada V4 Rally will cost 29.72 lakh. The Full Throttle and Nightshift will be priced at 12 lakh whereas the Icon will cost 10.39 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The last launch from the brand in India will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán STO. Only a few units will come to India which are already booked, and with prices starting at 72 lakh ex-showroom, it will be the most expensive and premium Ducati to be sold in India in 2023.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2023, 17:20 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati DesertX Panigale V4 R Monster SP Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Multistrada V4 Rally Scrambler 2G Diavel V4 Streetfighter V4 SP2
