In 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less