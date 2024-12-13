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Ducati Diavel V4 vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs. 29.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Diavel V4 engine makes power and torque 170.33 PS PS & 126 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 to 18.2 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Diavel V4 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diavel v4 Cbr1000rr-r
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 29.39 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 to 18.2 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1000 cc
Power170.33 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4
Thrilling Black
₹29.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Diavel V4 Visual Comparison

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Seat
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L16.1 L
Wheelbase
1593 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
299 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm 145 mmUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork 120 mmShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,UrbanYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Exhaust - Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes, 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes, Primary Drive - Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1, Final Drive - Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43, Rake - 26°, Trail - 112 mm, Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift, Hands-Free, Ducati Multimedia System, Backlit Handlebar Switches, Dynamic Turn IndicatorsTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5" TFT colour displayTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,37,64425,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
29,38,60023,11,292
RTO
2,35,0881,84,903
Insurance
63,95654,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,58954,816
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

PerformanceRoad presence Easy to manage

Cons

Price

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new livery makes the Diavel bolder and easier to maintain with its matte finish.
Ducati Diavel V4 gets a refresh with a new Black Roadster livery. Feast your eyes with the bolder look
13 Dec 2024
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Honda removes CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from website
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The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP combines MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, electronic rider aids and premium chassis components.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: 5 things to know about the returning superbike
15 Jun 2026
Ducati has introduced its latest RS range at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, unveiling the Diavel V4 RS and the Multistrada V4 RS
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS: Here's 5 things you should know
17 Sept 2025
Both models feature cutting-edge technology and performance, set for European deliveries in November 2025 and U.S. deliveries in December,
Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS unveiled
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