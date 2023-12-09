Saved Articles

Ducati Diavel V4 On Road Price in Chennai

25.91 Lakhs* Onwards
Chennai
Diavel V4 Price in Chennai

Ducati Diavel V4 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 28.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Diavel V4 STD₹ 28.81 Lakhs
Ducati Diavel V4 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

STD
₹28.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1158 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,91,000
RTO
2,19,280
Insurance
70,443
On-Road Price in Chennai
28,80,723
EMI@61,918/mo
    Ducati Diavel V4 News

    The Ducati Diavel V4 takes visual inspirations from the super exclusive Bentley Batur with a Mulliner colour scheme and more
    Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur, only 550 examples to be built
    9 Dec 2023
    Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador of Ducati India
    Ducati Diavel V4 launched: 5 things to know
    11 Aug 2023
    Ranveer Singh is the new brand ambassador for Ducati India.
    Ducati Diavel V4 launched in India; Ranveer Singh announced as brand ambassador
    8 Aug 2023
    The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
    Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details
    3 Feb 2023
    The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165 bhp and 126 Nm.
    Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower
    2 Nov 2022
    Ducati Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
