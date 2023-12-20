Saved Articles

HT Auto
Ducati Streetfighter V4 On Road Price in Chennai

Ducati Streetfighter V4 On Road Price in Chennai

19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Streetfighter V4 Price in Chennai

Ducati Streetfighter V4 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 22.24 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Streetfighter V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.78 Lakhs in Chennai. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Streetfighter V4 STD₹ 22.24 Lakhs
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S₹ 25.56 Lakhs
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black₹ 25.78 Lakhs
...Read More

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹22.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
1,59,920
Insurance
45,078
Accessories Charges
19,990
On-Road Price in Chennai
22,23,988
EMI@47,802/mo
S
₹25.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
S Stealth Black
₹25.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 News

    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    The Desmosedici Stradale engine produces 208 hp and 123 Nm.
    2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 unveiled with over 200 hp
    22 Oct 2022
    This latest Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini comes with redesigned superstructures.
    This Ducati Streetfighter V4 is inspired by Lamborghini Huracan STO
    3 Sept 2022
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP&nbsp;sport naked bike
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP sport naked bike launched at 34.99 lakh
    4 Jul 2022
    Ducati has informed that the new Streetfighter V4 SP will be limitedly available.
    Ducati reveals 2022 Streetfighter V4 SP with improved power-to-weight ratio
    13 Nov 2021
