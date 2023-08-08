Ducati Diavel V4 launched in India; Ranveer Singh announced as brand ambassador

Ducati India has launched Diavel V4 in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹25.91 lakh ex-showroom. The deliveries of the Ducati Diavel V4 will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. Apart from this, Ducati India has announced Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh as their ambassador.

Ducati will be offering the Diavel V4 in two colour options - Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. The motorcycle is designed as a power cruiser with a muscular fuel tank that can hold 20 litres of fuel, a flat headlamp, a single-sided swingarm and a side-mounted exhaust. In fact, the Diavel V4 has been quite famous for its design language.

Powering the Ducati Diavel V4 is a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine. It puts out 165 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a quick-shifter and an auto-blipper. The engine needs valve clearance at every 60,000 km interval.

Ducati is using a monocoque frame made out of aluminium for the Diavel V4. It is suspended by 50 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Both units are fully adjustable. Then there are the brakes. In the front, there are double 330 mm discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and at the rear, there is a 265 mm disc with two-piston calipers from Brembo. The motorcycle also comes with cornering ABS.

In terms of features, there is a 5-inch TFT colour display that also gets Ducati Multimedia System and turn-by-turn navigation. Other features on offer are riding modes, power modes, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daytime Running Light, Ducati Brake Light, Cruise Control, all LED lighting, dynamic turn indicators and much more.

